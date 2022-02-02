Ashland Public Library receives star designation for second year in row

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We get a really good turnout for all our after school clubs, including middle school, which is new this year,” McVay said.

Also new is the high school book club. McVay said attendance is growing steadily for this “welcoming group” of teens.

Library patrons young and old enjoy the library’s digital scavenger hunts, which are ongoing throughout the year, according to McVay. Patrons use their smart phones or check out a device to find the clues that are based on a monthly theme. In January, the theme was science fiction, while February’s will be Valentine’s Day.

The staff has also been pursuing more events and activities for adults, such as trivia nights and are planning an evening of bingo in the future, McVay said.

McVay said she and her staff prepare an extensive report each year for the Library Commission. These reports are evaluated by the Library Journal and compared to other libraries across the country to determine star ratings. The Library Journal Index rates U.S. public libraries based on selected per capita output measures, according to the Library Journal website.