Ashland Public Library receives star designation for second year in row

ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is seeing stars for the second year in a row.
The library recently received a three-star rating from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. The library also received the same ranking in 2021.
The library ranked 31st among 900 listed in the category with annual expenditures of $100,000 to $199,999.
The rating is a boost to the library staff as they work tirelessly to provide numerous services to the Ashland area beyond just lending books, said Library Director Tanya McVay.
In recent years, the library has added many amenities, including a computer lab, 3D printer, laminating machine and color printer to bring more opportunities for creativity to Ashland.
“We know we’re doing something right for the community,” said McVay. “We have the resources that have become standard in the community.”
In addition, the library continues to provide expanding programming to reach patrons of all ages.
“We do upwards of 54 programs per month,” McVay said.
For the past few years, the library has offered after school clubs for elementary age youth. This year, a middle school after school club was added.
“We get a really good turnout for all our after school clubs, including middle school, which is new this year,” McVay said.
Also new is the high school book club. McVay said attendance is growing steadily for this “welcoming group” of teens.
Library patrons young and old enjoy the library’s digital scavenger hunts, which are ongoing throughout the year, according to McVay. Patrons use their smart phones or check out a device to find the clues that are based on a monthly theme. In January, the theme was science fiction, while February’s will be Valentine’s Day.
The staff has also been pursuing more events and activities for adults, such as trivia nights and are planning an evening of bingo in the future, McVay said.
McVay said she and her staff prepare an extensive report each year for the Library Commission. These reports are evaluated by the Library Journal and compared to other libraries across the country to determine star ratings. The Library Journal Index rates U.S. public libraries based on selected per capita output measures, according to the Library Journal website.
The rating was based on data from the 2019 fiscal year, which was Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019. McVay said these reports include information on programming, budget, circulation of physical and digital books, the number of visitors to the library, public internet and computer usage and other categories.
The Library Journal has scored libraries for the past 14 years using data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey (IMLS).
Participation in library programs is one of the criteria used to define a public library, a requirement for libraries to be included in the Library Journal Index. Libraries must meet the IMLS definition of a public library, which includes having a service area with a population of at least 1,000 and total operating expenditures of at least $10,000. A qualified library must also report service output statistics (library visits, circulation, program attendance and public internet computer use).
There were 5,846 public libraries in 40 states that qualified to be rated in the Index. There are 261 libraries receiving three-star, four-star or five-star designations.
