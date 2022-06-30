Ashland power past Nebraska City on the road

NEBRASKA CITY- The Ashland seniors used a dominant pitching performance from Emerick Hegwood and 11 hits over seven innings to knock off Nebraska City 8-1 on the road on June 20.

It didn’t take long for the Bluejays to get on the board in the contest with two runs in the top of the first. A double from Maxwell Bendler to right field and then a sacrifice bunt from Levi Kennedy knocked in the first two runs of the game.

The great start was followed up by an excellent second where Dawson Thies and Aidan Washburn both singled to give Ashland two baserunners. They both came around to score on a single to left field from Carter Washburn pushing their edge out to 4-0.

One run was tacked on by the Bluejays in both the third and the fourth inning gving them a six run lead. Hitting in the runs in was Pluta with a single to the shortstop in the third and then Carter Washburn stole home in the fourth.

Already up 6-1, Ashland was able to build on their lead with the final two runs of the contest in the top of the seventh.

Bendler started the inning off with a single to right field and then Mayer came in for him as a courtesy runner. Driving in Mayer with a single to right field was Levi Kennedy and then he scored on a wild pitch to put the Bluejays up by seven.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs were Carter Washburn and Kennedy. Bendler had three hits and one run batted in and Pluta came up with one hit and one RBI.

Pitching seven innings, giving up four hits, and striking out two batters was Hegwood.

The results for Ashland were unfortunately not the same from two days earlier when they took on Malcolm at home on June 22. Wisnieski and Zegar were able to throw a no hitter for the Clippers in a 10-1 defeat.

Avoiding the shutout was the Bluejays by scoring one run in the bottom of the third. It came in on a hit from Bendler that drove in Aidan Washburn from third.

Cade Bridges started the game for Ashland and pitched four innings, gave up six earned runs, and had six strikeouts. Pitching two innings in relief with one earned run given up and setting down five batters was Carter Washburn.