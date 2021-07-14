Ashland makes list of top 10 best small towns in Midwest

ASHLAND – Travel + Leisure magazine announced its list of top 10 small towns in the Midwest, and Ashland made the cut.

On July 7, the publication rounded up the 10 best towns in the region with populations of less than 15,000 residents.

While Ashland has well under 15,000 residents with 2,523 per the 2019 census, the list includes towns that range from populations barely above 100 to over 10,000. The list also includes Petoskey, Mich. (population 5,724), Hill City, S.D. (1,002), Kohler, Wis. (2,146), Pella, Iowa (10,231), Medora, N.D. (134), Fish Creek, Wis. (997), Lanesboro, Minn. (673), Winona Lake, Ind. (4,910) and Weston, Mo. (1,728).

The publication noted Ashland’s location halfway between Omaha and Lincoln, and the historic downtown area, which it called “charming and walkable” and a “bustling destination.” The magazine also listed several local downtown businesses, the art galleries and nearby amenities among Ashland’s attributes.

Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was pleased to see Ashland listed.

“I think it’s awesome!” he said on Monday. “It took a lot of hard work by a lot of good people to get to that point.”