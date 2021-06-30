Ashland Juniors finish week with 1-1 mark

ASHLAND – The Waverly Vikings took advantage of a Bluejay error, a missed third strike and an inside-the-park grand slam home run to score eight runs in the first inning and cruise to a 17-3 win over Ashland on June 22 in Waverly.

The Ashland Junior Legion team did take an early two-run lead with two runs in their half of the first before the eight-run explosion.

Statton Corey started on the mound for the Bluejays and took the loss. Carson Hofferber relived Corey in the second and Jacob Juedes relieved Hofferber in the fourth pitching the rest of the way.

Janson Pilkington had two hits and Aiden Washburn and Landon Novotny each had one.

What was supposed to be the Ashland Invitational Junior Tournament turned into a one-game affair due to the heavy rains Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Wahoo scored first in this one with single runs in the first and second to lead 2-0.

Ashland took the lead with three runs in the fifth, in an inning that featured a pair of two-out hits. The Jays held Wahoo scoreless in the sixth and seventh to win 3-2.