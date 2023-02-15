ASHLAND – An organization that works to advocate arts and culture in the state will meet in historic downtown Ashland to discuss plans.

About 80 people are expected to attend the Nebraskans for the Arts (NFTA) arts advocacy day on Friday, Feb. 17 at Glacial Till Cider House and Tasting Room.

Petra Wahlqvist, executive director of NFTA, said the organization is excited to visit Ashland for the event, which begins with breakfast pastries from Fariner Bakery and ends with a mini concert by a Broadway-caliber vocalist.

The event is called “Nebraska Creatives…Activate!” to prompt representatives and arts organizations and individuals to speak up for the arts and arts education.

Typically, the arts advocacy day is held at the State Capitol building in Lincoln. But this year, the building is undergoing a renovation project that prevents NFTA from attending the current Legislative Session to visit with state senators.

Instead, they will gather in Ashland to discuss upcoming virtual meetings with the senators set for March and April, Wahlqvist said.

“It’s the first time we’re venturing outside of the capitol,” she added.

Friday’s schedule also includes a panel on the Nebraska Arts Council’s Creative District program. The Creative District Program was initiated in 2021 by the Nebraska Arts Council after receiving approval from the Nebraska Legislature. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

The program was opened up to communities across the state in 2022. Ashland was the first community in Nebraska to receive the Creative District designation, securing the honor in June of last year.

Since then, five other communities have received the designation. They are the Benson area of Omaha, Brownville, North Platte, Norfolk and Cozad.

Ashland’s creative district was named the Flora District in honor of the city’s past. One of the first names for the community was Flora City, in the early days of Ashland history. The downtown area was designated as the Flora District by the Creative District Committee, which was appointed by the Ashland City Council.

“What better place for the NFTA to meet than the very first Creative District in the state,” said Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation.

The committee includes Fjone, the person who brought the Creative District idea to the community. The committee also includes the sitting Ashland Arts Council president, which is currently Heather Logston, and local businesspersons Steve Nabity, Mary Roncka, Laura Capp, Ashley Welch and Bobby Fricke Jr.

The initial designation awards Ashland $10,000 to be used as a starter grant to fund efforts to further the process. The committee also applied for a Creative District Development Grant worth up to $250,000. News of the grant will be announced soon, Fjone said.

Fjone has been asked to participate in a panel discussion on Friday that will help other Nebraska communities begin the Creative District application process. NAC Creative District Program Director Rachel Morgan will lead the panel.

Later in the afternoon, the attendees will tour various locations within the Flora District, including local art galleries and businesses.

“They get to see what we’ve got to offer,” said Fjone.

Ashland Mayor Jim Anderson will welcome the NFTA to the city during a speech in the morning.

Other activities on the schedule for Friday include a group activity called “Artography – Creative Connections led by Becky Boesen of Blixt Storefront Theater in Lincoln. Boesen and Wahlqvist, who are co-creators of Blixt, will also lead a story circles activity in the afternoon.

The NFTA members will discuss upcoming meetings with state senators and hear updates on arts advocacy on the federal level by Margaret Keough of the Mid-America Arts Alliance.

The day concludes with a mini concert by Michelle Collette Ingle, a vocalist from Lincoln. After the 45-minute performance, the guests will mingle.

This will be the first in-person advocacy day since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After two years of virtual event, we’re back in person and we’re really excited about that,” said Wahlqvist.

The NFTA has worked on multiple legislative bills since its founding in 1985, including the bill passed two year ago that provided $1 million for the Creative District program, Wahlqvist said. They also promoted a bill last session that set aside $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for projects in the sports and culture sectors that were delayed by the pandemic.

During the current legislative session, NFTA is supporting a bill regarding arts therapy that the organization has been working on for a few years, Wahlqvist said. The bill would require that only licensed art therapists can use the title.

“It’s an important bill in particular with mental health being such a prevalent need in our state,” Wahlqvist said.

The organization opposes LB 371, which prohibits individuals younger than 19 or 21 years old from attending a drag show and prevents state agencies from using state funds to host a drag show.

“It has a lot of wide implications for the whole field and we are in opposition with other organizations on that bill,” Wahlqvist said.

Wahlqvist said she enjoys coming to Ashland any time she can, and is looking forward to showing off the community and its creative district to other arts advocates.

“It seems like Ashland ticks all the boxes for what we are looking for,” she said.