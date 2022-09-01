Ashland-Greenwood splits games in first triangular of the year

BEATRICE- The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team opened up the season with a pair of matches in a triangular at Beatrice on August 25. In their first match, the Bluejays fell to the Orangemen 2-0 and then rebounded to knock off Crete in straight sets.

“We bounced back very well,” A-G Head Coach Megan Rossell said. “I feel our serve receive got stuck a few times against Beatrice and we got that cleaned up with Crete so we were able to run more. Our defense really impressed me in both matches.”

In the first set against Crete, A-G and the Cardinals were neck and neck. In the end, the Bluejays tightened up and pulled out the 25-21 set win.

The confidence from that first set victory carried over into the second where A-G was unstoppable. They were able to blow away Crete by a final of 25-16 to win the match.

Emma Keith powered the Bluejays offense with six kills while Lauren Gerdes and Presley Harms right on her heels with five kills apiece. Earning three kills was Jadah Laughlin and Marley Glock had two kills.

On top of leading the team in kills, Keith piled up four aces. Finishing with two aces was Harms and Jaycee Fangmeyer had one.

Coming up with two blocks was Gerdes and Glock had one.

Defensively, Raeghan Craven led the team with 17 assists and five digs. Ending with six digs were Glock and Keith, Laughlin had five, and Fangmeyer had four.

In the first match of the year, the Bluejays battled hard with Beatrice but just couldn’t find a way to get a lead at the end. As a result, they lost to the Orangemen 25-22 and then 25-23.

The senior Harms led the team with five kills. One back of her was Keith with four kills, Gerdes and Glock had three, and Laughlin ended up with two.

Registering three blocks in the match was Gerdes. Harms, Craven, and Glock all finished with two blocks.

Getting 15 assists and nine digs was Craven. Also getting nine digs was Keith, Glock and Craven each had five digs, and Fangmeyer came up with three digs.

This week the Bluejays went on the road to take on Class B No. 5 Waverly on August 30. They play at Nebraska City at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and then are at the Syracuse Triangular at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.