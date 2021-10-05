Ashland-Greenwood shuts out Malcolm on the road

Malcolm- The Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team took their 5-0 record on the road at Malcolm on Oct. 1 and remained perfect by shutting out the Clippers 35-0.
In the first quarter, it was a battle of defense between the two squads. Both A-G and Malcolm had three and out drives to start the game. In total, the Clippers punted the ball three times and the Bluejays punted twice in the first.
After taking over in good field position on the 45, A-G was finally able to find the endzone when Drake Zimmerman ran for a 26-yard touchdown. The extra point by Evan Shepherd was good making it 7-0 Bluejays.
The Clippers had several chances to tie the game up but were turned away by a stout A-G defense. On one possession as they moved into Bluejays territory, Luke Lambert stripped the ball away and Ty Carey recovered it. Later on, in the quarter, Malcolm was on AG’s 33 when they were turned away on downs.
After a tough first half offensively, the Bluejays turned things around in the third quarter. On their opening drive of the half, A-G scored a touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Evan Shepard.
The Clippers got the ball back on the Bluejays nine-yard line hoping to score their first touchdown of the game. Things did not go as planned for Malcolm, with Thomas Spears stepping in front of a pass and taking it 26 yards for a score.
A three and out by the Clippers on the drive forced them to punt and gave A-G the ball back on their 49. On the very next play, Shepard was sprung for a 51-yard touchdown run making it 28-0 in favor of the Bluejays.
The last score of the game came in the fourth quarter for A-G. It was on another big play, as Zimmerman raced in for his second score of the game, this time from 61 yards out.
“Malcolm came out and was a step ahead of us for most of the first half,” A-G Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our kids really rallied together and refocused and executed at a high level in the second half. It is always good to face adversity so you know how a team will respond and the kids responded like we thought they could. We will focus on starting off the game with that same intensity as we head into the last part of our regular season.”
Dane Jacobsen had 114 passing yards in the game and two passing touchdowns to lead the Bluejays. Shepard caught both of those touchdown passes and had 91 yards receiving, while Carter Washburn hauled in two catches for 14 yards.
On the ground, Drake Zimmerman carried the ball two times for 87 yards and had two touchdowns. Nathan Upton ran the ball 17 times for 79 yards and Logan Sobota had seven carries for 36 yards.
Finishing with one sack apiece in the game were Braxton Buck, Sobota, and Upton. Picking up eight tackles to lead the team were Ty Carey and Buck, while Sobota, Upton, and Luke Lambert had seven.