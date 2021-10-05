Ashland-Greenwood shuts out Malcolm on the road

A three and out by the Clippers on the drive forced them to punt and gave A-G the ball back on their 49. On the very next play, Shepard was sprung for a 51-yard touchdown run making it 28-0 in favor of the Bluejays.

The last score of the game came in the fourth quarter for A-G. It was on another big play, as Zimmerman raced in for his second score of the game, this time from 61 yards out.

“Malcolm came out and was a step ahead of us for most of the first half,” A-G Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our kids really rallied together and refocused and executed at a high level in the second half. It is always good to face adversity so you know how a team will respond and the kids responded like we thought they could. We will focus on starting off the game with that same intensity as we head into the last part of our regular season.”

Dane Jacobsen had 114 passing yards in the game and two passing touchdowns to lead the Bluejays. Shepard caught both of those touchdown passes and had 91 yards receiving, while Carter Washburn hauled in two catches for 14 yards.

On the ground, Drake Zimmerman carried the ball two times for 87 yards and had two touchdowns. Nathan Upton ran the ball 17 times for 79 yards and Logan Sobota had seven carries for 36 yards.