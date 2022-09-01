Ashland-Greenwood picks up one win at Blair Softball Tournament

BLAIR- It was another Saturday full of softball for the Ashland-Greenwood softball team as they took part in the Blair Invite on August 27. The Bluejays finished the day with a 1-2 mark beating Class A Fremont 5-3 and then losing to Bellevue West 8-2 and Class B No. 3 Blair 7-6.

In the win over the Tigers in their last game of the day, the Bluejays were able to get on the board first in the second inning. With two runners on, Ellie Milburn singled to center scoring Bree Schefdore.

The best inning for A-G offensively came in the fifth when they were trailing 2-1. They were able to put up five runs which helped them get out to a 6-2 edge.

Ava Miller and Joslyn Sargent led off the inning with a pair of singles and then Reese Fisher got on base with a hit to the shortstop that an error was made on. Paige Comstock grounded into a fielder’s choice at short that knocked in Miller and tied the game.

The next batter up was Sofia Dill who singled to center driving in Sargent and giving the Bluejays a one run advantage.

With a 4-2 lead and two outs later in the inning, Milburn singled to center which allowed both Comstock and Dill to get to the plate and increased A-G’s lead out to four.

The Bluejays final run of the contest came in the bottom of the sixth. Dill was able to put a ball in play to center for a single which scored Sargent who reached first to lead off the inning on a hit to right field.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs in the win was Milburn. Dill ended up getting two hits and had two runs batted in and Comstock had one RBI.

Going three innings as the starter was Fisher who gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout. Dill came on for four innings in relief and had three earned runs surrendered and posted seven strikeouts.

To start Saturday off, the Bluejays found themselves playing another Class A squad in Bellevue West. Despite getting seven hits on the Thunderbirds, A-G only produced two runs in a six run defeat.

The first run of the game for the Bluejays was scored in the bottom of the second trailing 4-0.

Both Comstock and Schefdore were on base with a double and a single. Keely Geise drove in Comstock on a groundout to cut A-G’s deficit down to 4-1.

With the lead 8-1 for Bellevue West in the bottom of the fifth, Milburn was able to get ahold of a pitch from the Thunderbirds pitcher and send it over the fence in left field.

Finishing with one RBI apiece in the loss were Milburn and Geise. Pitching 2.2 innings, with one earned run given up, and three strikeouts was Kealie Riecken and Dill went 2.1 innings on the mound, gave up two earned runs, and registered four strikeouts.

One of the best games of the day for A-G came against a quality Blair team. They were able to take the third rated Bears to extra innings but eventually lost by one.

With a 1-0 deficit in the second, the Bluejays were able to get their bats going and scored three runs. Geise drove in the first run of the inning with a single to the first baseman and then two batters later Milburn doubled to left field plating two.

A-G kept adding to their lead with one run in the third on a groundout by Comstock that scored Sargent and a hit by Whitehead to first that an error was made on bringing in Comstock in the sixth. At that point, the Bluejays were up 5-3.

That all changed in the bottom of the seventh when the Bears rallied to score two runs on a single and a wild pitch.

In extra innings, A-G had a courtesy runner on base in Reese Fisher. She came around to score when Comstock put down a successful bunt.

During Blair’s turn at-bat, the Bluejays retired the first two batters to keep the Bears courtesy runner on base. Unfortunately, the next two Blair batters singled and doubled which drove in two runs and gave the Bears the win.

Finishing with two hits and two runs batted in during the loss was Milburn. Both Comstock and Geise had one hit and one RBI.

Going six innings as the starter with five earned runs surrendered and five strikeouts was Fisher. Dill pitched 1.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had four strikeouts.

This week A-G had a home game against Arlington on August 30. They will be at Hackberry Park in Wahoo for a quadrangular at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.