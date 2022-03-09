Ashland-Greenwood moving on to the Semifinals of the State Tournament

In a game where Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood was taken out of their normal style of play, the Bluejays still found a way to rise to the top against Class C-1 No. 7 Ogallala by a final of 56-43 during the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament on March 8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Early on, the Bluejays fell behind 2-0 on a Jake Hiltibrand two-pointer. The Bluejays then went on a 12-0 scoring run that was fueled by a three from Evan Shepard and a layup from Dane Jacobsen.

Tough defense displayed by the Indians kept them in the contest, but never got them over the hump as they trailed the rest of the way out.

Cale Jacobsen was the main reason for the Bluejays success with his driving ability in the second half. It allowed him to score a game-high 21 points and helped put the Bluejays up by 12 points at 48-36 with little time remaining in the game.

Finishing behind Cale Jacobsen with 12 points was fellow senior Evan Shepard and Brooks Kissinger had 10 points. Dropping in nine points was Cougar Konzem and both Dane Jacobsen and Max Parker finished with two points.

