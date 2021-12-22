Ashland-Greenwood drops two duals at Yutan Triangular

The top finisher for the Bluejays was Christo who took home first place at 132 pounds. He went 3-0 at the meet and pinned Brayden Herring of Omaha Gross Catholic in 1:23, won a 5-2 decision against Caden Smart of Wahoo and beat Jacob Moravec of Aquinas Catholic with a 2-0 decision in the title bout.

Also medaling for A-G was Lambert at 220 pounds by getting fourth place. He started the tournament off by pinning Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic in 2:18, lost a 3-2 decision to Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest in his next match, won a 10-0 major decision against Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic and then was pinned by Matt Bohy of Lincoln Pius X in 0:42 in the third-place match.

At 152 pounds, Beetison did not place but did win two matches. He pinned Kyle Heise of East Butler in 2:09 and Zach Cooley of Grand Island Northwest in 2:55.

Picking up three wins at 160 pounds was Tweton. After losing his first match he pinned Zane Ivey of Holdrege in 0:37, Hunter Stutzman of Aquinas Catholic in 1:43 and then won a 6-3 decision against Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth.

The Bluejays are now off until the beginning of next year. They have a dual at home against Fillmore Central on Jan. 4 and then host their home tournament on Jan. 7.