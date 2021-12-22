Ashland-Greenwood drops two duals at Yutan Triangular

YUTAN – The Ashland-Greenwood boys wrestling team fell in a pair of duals at the Yutan Triangular on Dec. 16. The Bluejays were narrowly defeated by West Point-Beemer 48-36 and then lost to Yutan 57-16.
Getting A-G their first victory in their dual with the Cadets was Blaine Christo at 138 pounds. It took him a 1:44 to pin Carsten Walker.
After another loss for the Bluejays at 145 pounds, Ty Beetison got A-G back in the winning category at 152 pounds. He knocked off Sebastian Ramirez with a pin in a 1:08.
Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds and Nathan Upton at 170 pounds kept the Bluejays moving in the right direction with pins of their own. At the 1:35 mark, Tweton pinned Juan Lemus and Upton pinned Connor Gorski in a 1:13.
Picking up the last win of the dual for A-G was Luke Lambert at 220 pounds. He pinned Christian Zavala in 0:48.
Against Yutan, the Bluejays were only able to scratch out two victories. They were a 10-1 major decision for Christo over Trev Arlt at 132 pounds and a pin in 4:04 for Beetison over Jett Arensburg at 152 pounds.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, A-G traveled to the Wahoo Warrior Wrestling Tournament. At this meet, the Bluejays finished in 13th place with 51 points.
The top finisher for the Bluejays was Christo who took home first place at 132 pounds. He went 3-0 at the meet and pinned Brayden Herring of Omaha Gross Catholic in 1:23, won a 5-2 decision against Caden Smart of Wahoo and beat Jacob Moravec of Aquinas Catholic with a 2-0 decision in the title bout.
Also medaling for A-G was Lambert at 220 pounds by getting fourth place. He started the tournament off by pinning Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic in 2:18, lost a 3-2 decision to Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest in his next match, won a 10-0 major decision against Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic and then was pinned by Matt Bohy of Lincoln Pius X in 0:42 in the third-place match.
At 152 pounds, Beetison did not place but did win two matches. He pinned Kyle Heise of East Butler in 2:09 and Zach Cooley of Grand Island Northwest in 2:55.
Picking up three wins at 160 pounds was Tweton. After losing his first match he pinned Zane Ivey of Holdrege in 0:37, Hunter Stutzman of Aquinas Catholic in 1:43 and then won a 6-3 decision against Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth.
The Bluejays are now off until the beginning of next year. They have a dual at home against Fillmore Central on Jan. 4 and then host their home tournament on Jan. 7.