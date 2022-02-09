Ashland-Greenwood art students receive Scholastic Art Awards

ASHLAND – Seventeen artworks produced by Ashland-Greenwood High School art students have received recognition in the 2022 Scholastic State Art Awards competition, organized by the Omaha Public Schools Art Department.

Ashland-Greenwood students competed with entries from across the state of Nebraska, according to AGHS Art Instructor Julie Lade-Wills. Works were judged by a panel of art experts who looked for originality, technical skill and emergence of personal vision or voice. Winners were awarded Gold Key (first), Silver Key (second) and Honorable Mention (third) honors. Gold Key winners will go on to compete at the national level.

Two students received the Gold Key award. They are Sarah Wallingford in ceramics and Alese Voss for painting.

The Silver Key was awarded to Joshua Schrieber for sculpture; Alivia Pike for drawing; Riley Lichtas for painting; Alexis Hoefer for two of her ceramics pieces; Gracey Earnest for sculpture and Shea Barnes for painting.

Honorable Mention went to Addison Scott for drawing, Alivia Pike for painting, Leah Levin for drawing; Alexis Hoefer for drawing; Olivia Craig for drawing; Malyssa Cool for painting; Caden Bottorff for digital art and Shea Barnes for drawing.