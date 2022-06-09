Ashland finishes home quadrangular with an undefeated mark

ASHLAND- The Ashland senior legion baseball team was able to go 3-0 at their home quadrangular after a thrilling come from behind victory over Lincoln Lutheran Chick-fil-A 7-6 on June 4. They also beat Wahoo Bank senior Reds 4-1 and York Cornerstone Bank seniors 4-0.

“We just always talk about, win every pitch, and don’t try to do anything that isn’t you,” A-G seniors Head Coach Shawn Emmanuel said. “I think our batters stayed within their approach and we got a few walks along with some big hits that put the pressure on them. You fight until the very last strike and that’s what we did today.”

Against Lincoln Lutheran, the Bluejays were able to strike first with one run in the bottom of the second.

The inning started with Cody Pluta doubling on a fly ball to left field. Two batters later, Emerick Hegwood sent a ball to left scoring Pluta.

Over the next five innings, the Chick-fil-A seniors scored six runs to take a five run lead. During that stretch, Lincoln Lutheran was able to hit two homers.

With one at-bat left in the seventh, Pluta started things off with a line drive to left field. After this, Chick-fil-A would walk the next two batters to load the bases.

Aidan Washburn would unload the bases with a line drive to left field that drove in two runs and made it a 6-3 deficit for Ashland.

The bases were loaded once again when Carson Ballard was walked. Next up was Carter Washburn who came up with a single that scored two runs and making it a one run contest.

Seeing their lead slip away, Lincoln Lutheran had seen enough from their reliever and brought in Ballard to pitch from right field. He ended up getting two out on a pop out and strikeout that got Chick-fil-A within one out of winning the contest.

All that was left for the Bluejays was Levi Kennedy batting with two runners in scoring position. He fouled off several pitches before hitting a hard ground ball that got to left field driving in Ballard and Carter Washburn.

“I just went up there and I just tried to clear my mind of everything else going on,” Kennedy said. “For me, it was just playing baseball. I saw the fastball, I took a swing at it, and luckily I was able to make it to first. I just tried to keep it simple.”

Kennedy, Aidan Washburn, and Carter Washburn all had one hit and had two RBIs. Getting one hit and driving in one run was Hegwood.

Pitching 2.1 innings with two earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Hegwood. Carter Washburn went 2.2 innings with one earned run given up and five strikeouts.

To start the quadrangular off, Ashland took on the Wahoo senior Reds on Friday. They never trailed in the contest as they ended up winning by three runs.

In the bottom of the first, the Bluejays got their leadoff batter Carter Washburn on with a single to left field. He would come around and score on a single to left field from Maxwell Bendler.

After Wahoo tied the game at one in the top of the second, the score remained the same until the fourth inning. It was at this point, that the Reds would walk four batters driving in Dawson Theis and giving Ashland the 2-1 edge.

The Bluejays tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with a single from Hegwood to center field that scored two runners in scoring position.

Hegwood led Ashland with two hits and two RBIs. Driving in one run apiece with one hit were Bendler and Jake Butler.

Pitching all seven innings with one earned run given up and three strikeouts was Kennedy.

In game two on Friday against York, Thies followed in Kennedy’s footsteps with his own terrific pitching performance. He threw a seven inning shutout with four strikeouts and only gave up two hits.

All four runs scored by the Bluejays came in the third and the fourth inning.

Bendler was hit by a pitch to start the third and then Butler ended up doubling to left field. Both would end up scoring on errors after Kennedy successfully laid down a bunt.

With one runner on, Carter Washburn was able to triple to center scoring one run. The next batter Bendler hit a sacrifice fly to right field driving in Carter Washburn.

Both coming up with one RBI were Carter Washburn and Bendler.

Ashland took on Crete and Mount Michael Benedictine at home on June 7 and 8. They will be at the Millard Sox Tournament on June 10 and 11.