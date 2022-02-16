Ashland commercial building permits increase in 2021

ASHLAND –The number of permits for new homes decreased slightly in 2021, but new commercial building and remodeling projects were on the rise in Ashland.
Ashland Building Official Bill Krejci compiled a detailed list of building permits issued in 2021 for the Ashland City Council recently. In this report, he noted there were 29 total permits issued for new homes in the Ashland zoning jurisdiction, which includes one-mile past the city limits.
In 2020, there were 33 total new home permits issued, compared to 30 in both 2020 and 2019.
In the fast-growing Whitetail Estates subdivision on Ashland’s southeast side2021, 16 permits were issued. Three of these permits were for Phase 2 of the development, which just opened in 2021. Construction on homes in the first phase began in 2019.
Krejci reported there were 22 permits issued for Whitetail Estates in 2020, and attributes the decrease in 2021 to a number of factors, including supply chain issues. Also, the first phase had started to fill up in 2021, with only 14 lots left at the end of 2020. And at the same time, Phase 2 had not yet been approved, so that may have contributed to the slow down as well, he added.
Plans for the subdivision began in 2006 when the property was purchased by Ashland Investment Company, a group of investors. A preliminary plat for 200 homes was approved by the city council two years later. But the recession in 2009 put a halt to work on the development. In 2010, the developers saw interest in homes on larger lots, so they platted five lots of this type on the property and built homes there.
Plans for Whitetail Estates slowed down again until 2017, when Ashland Investment Company requested tax increment financing (TIF) to help pay to bring infrastructure improvements (water, sewer, storm sewer, roads, etc.) to the area. That year the city council approved the final plat for Phase 1, which included 50 homes that developers said would be in the $250,000 to $300,000 range.
The council also annexed nearly all of Whitetail Estates in anticipation of TIF approval, but the idea proved too controversial. After considerable public opposition voiced at public meetings and on social media for over a year, the developers and city council dropped TIF and opted to share the infrastructure costs.
Work on the infrastructure improvements began in fall 2018 and the first lot was sold a few months later. A dozen homes were built in 2019.
The final two lots in Sabre Heights, a subdivision on the city’s west edge, were sold last year.
“There’s not a single buildable lot left in Sabre Heights,” he said.
The first homes broke ground in Sabre Heights began in 2001. Construction was steady in the first few years, but slowed considerably when the recession hit in 2008-2009. Things picked up as the housing market began a post-recession resurgence in the mid-2010s.
Before Sabre Heights was annexed in 2019, it was a Sanitary Improvement District (SID). An SID has the authority to issue bonds, levy taxes and special assessments and fix rates to pay for public infrastructure.
There were five new home permits issued for the Iron Horse subdivision in 2021, the same number as seen the year before, according to Krejci. The development has averaged five permits per year for the past four years.
Original plans called for 250 lots in Iron Horse when it was planned in the late 1990s. Infrastructure improvements began in 1999 and the first houses were built two years later. But the 9/11 terrorist attacks slowed construction considerably. And just as things were starting to pick up a few years later, the recession hit and the housing market collapsed. Construction dipped again in 2014, but has been on the upsurge since.
There were also four permits issued for new homes within city limits and tow for rural acreages in 2021, Krejci reported.
On the commercial end, there was a lot of activity in Ashland in 2021. Work began on a new storage facility, Self Storage Ninjas, on Highway 6. Groundbreaking took place in November and so far two buildings have been started, Krejci reported. The value of the building permit was just over $500,000.
Permits were also issued for new commercial projects just down the road at the site of the former Granny’s Café. Owners Bryan Boyce of B Douglas Construction and Sunny Patel and Aakash Bhoja plan to build a strip mall that will include a wine and spirits store. The occupants of other two spaces have not yet been identified.
Major remodeling projects at several Ashland buildings were also issued permits in 2021. Ashley and Nolan Welch completely gutted and renovated the former Reliable Plumbing building on 14th Street, turning it into the trendy Fariner Bakery.
Farmers and Merchants Bank of Ashland is in the final stages of an expansion project that has turned second floor apartments and a neighboring building into office space.
Other businesses that took on projects to rehab their space in 2021 included the Beanery and Great Plains Propane, Krejci said.
Krejci said these projects suggest the economic climate in Ashland is prospering.
“It’s obvious there are some businesses that are reinvesting into their companies and maintaining their facilities,” he said. “That’s always good.”
Krejci said 2022 is shaping up to be an even busier year, as one major development recently broke ground near Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School.
The developers of Ice House Ridge recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new project. The planned unit development will have about 170 lots, including several commercial lots along Furnas Street. The residential area will have a variety of lots sizes, including townhomes, medium sized lots and larger lots, Krejci said.
Another project that is in the early stages is a plan to build 20 townhomes north of Ashland West Apartments. Krejci said the developers plan to build accessible housing units. He expects to see applications for the preliminary plat to arrive in his office in the spring.
Krejci said there is a lot of attention being paid to Ashland these days by potential residents and businesses, which is driving residential and commercial growth. He fields numerous phones calls each week from interested buyers.
“There’s a lot of people that are looking just to invest money in and around Ashland,” he said.
The major building projects taking place at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools is helping foster that interest. The community approved a $59.9 million bond issue in 2020 to build new PreK-2 and middle school facilities. Both projects are currently underway.
