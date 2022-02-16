Ashland commercial building permits increase in 2021

ASHLAND –The number of permits for new homes decreased slightly in 2021, but new commercial building and remodeling projects were on the rise in Ashland.

Ashland Building Official Bill Krejci compiled a detailed list of building permits issued in 2021 for the Ashland City Council recently. In this report, he noted there were 29 total permits issued for new homes in the Ashland zoning jurisdiction, which includes one-mile past the city limits.

In 2020, there were 33 total new home permits issued, compared to 30 in both 2020 and 2019.

In the fast-growing Whitetail Estates subdivision on Ashland’s southeast side2021, 16 permits were issued. Three of these permits were for Phase 2 of the development, which just opened in 2021. Construction on homes in the first phase began in 2019.

Krejci reported there were 22 permits issued for Whitetail Estates in 2020, and attributes the decrease in 2021 to a number of factors, including supply chain issues. Also, the first phase had started to fill up in 2021, with only 14 lots left at the end of 2020. And at the same time, Phase 2 had not yet been approved, so that may have contributed to the slow down as well, he added.