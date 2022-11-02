Ashland City Council candidates face off

ASHLAND – As Jim Anderson eyes the mayor’s office in this year’s General Election, his city council seat representing Ashland’s Ward 1 is up for grabs, and two Ashland transplants are challenging for the position.

Jerry Lofberg moved to Ashland in 2014 and Dan Linke in 2019, and both have an interest in city government, so they filed as candidates for city council in Ward 1.

The Ward 2 seat, which will be vacated by Bruce Wischmann, has only one candidate on the ballot – Michelle Libal. Because she is unopposed, she was not included in this story.

The Ashland Gazette asked the two candidates the same questions, and their answers follow.

What is your background?

LINKE: I grew up in a military family. My dad was in the Air Force. We lived in many places in the United States and several around the world. We moved back to Nebraska, my parents’ home state, when I was in junior high school.

I’m currently employed by Cargill and have been for 35-plus years. I started work in Schuyler as an electronics technician and have spent the last 25-plus years working for their corporate office in Wichita, Kansas. I have held many titles, but work has been mostly centered around hardware and software control systems, managing small support teams and working with schedules and budgets in support of projects.

I’ve volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Kansas Food Bank and participated in Red Cross blood donations. I coached youth sports when my children were younger.

LOFBERG: I was born and raised in Omaha, and as kids and young adults, Linoma and Ashland were places we frequented often. I graduated from Westside in 1963 and served in the Army from 1965 to 1971.

I moved to Denver in the late ’70s and started my career in the boat business. For almost 40 years, I worked for several different boat manufacturing companies as director of sales. My primary responsibility was setting up boat dealerships throughout the U.S. I retired in Florida in 2006 and returned to Omaha in 2009 to handle a family issue. I moved to Willow Point in 2011 and bought my current Ashland home in 2014.

I have been a member of the Ashland Planning Commission since 2019, the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce since 2021, the American Legion Post 129 and the American Legion Riders since 2017. I’ve been the vice president of the church council at Word of Hope Lutheran Church since 2016. I’ve volunteered for Stir-Up Days and the Stir-Up Car Show since 2017.

Why are you running for city council?

LINKE: Since moving to Ashland three years ago, I have attended numerous city council and planning commission meetings (spoken at a few) to be informed about what is happening in the community. The meetings I attended piqued an interest in city government. I have heard a lot of issues brought before the council, and feel I could add a fresh voice to those discussions and decisions.

LOFBERG: As far as running for city council, it must be part of my DNA. Wherever I’ve been, I have been involved with the local community through homeowners associations, councils, as well as various boat dealer councils in different cities all over the country. I enjoy interacting with local businesses and their owners. Thus, explaining my interest in being part of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

Growth is exploding in Ashland right now. How should the city council handle residential and commercial growth in the city and the one-mile zoning district surrounding the city?

LINKE: We are uniquely situated between the two largest cities in the state with quick Interstate access, so Ashland will continue to attract new residents. I feel strongly that we need to be good stewards of our historical districts and maintain downtown Ashland’s visitor appeal. Keeping up with infrastructure (road, water, sewer, fiber, etc.) has to be ever-present in planning. Integrating new residential and commercial development must be done where it makes sense, determining how it affects our existing community, and when taxpayer dollars should be involved in those developments.

LOFBERG: Ashland is growing and it’s not going to stop. It’s imperative that the council direct that growth with vision and long-range planning. Having been on the planning commission for several years now, I have been a part of a lot of the new growth in the past six years, as well as the new growth just getting started. The 40-year vision is really awesome and very eye-opening.

As far as the one-mile zoning district, the annexation plans in place now will require that to be adjusted. I am very interested in being a part of the new plan. It’s a terrific opportunity to involve more residents to have the opportunity to voice their ideas.

What are some of the other key issues in Ashland at this time? How will you deal with them?

LINKE: One of the key issues that directly affects many residents in Ward 1 is pedestrian access across Highways 6 and 66. With the addition of Oxbow Crossing (steakhouse, retail, residential), upcoming additions in Whitetail Estates and potential growth within Iron Horse, we need to find a way to safely move people and traffic across these highways. The city will need to take a leading role and work with our county and state partners to overcome any obstacles. The underpass for pedestrian and vehicle traffic seems a logical place to look toward improving, but we must also look at alternative plans if costs or logistics prove to be prohibitive.

LOFBERG: The day-to-day operations of any city, town or village is very important to the wellbeing of said entities. The job of any city council, in addition to growth, is to listen and respond to issues brought before them by the citizens that live and work in those cities, towns and villages.

Without input from the citizens the growth vision would be pretty one-sided. It’s been my experience that the collective masses usually have a great interest and good input for the greater good of the community. I can, and should be, their eyes and ears.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.