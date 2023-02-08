LINCOLN – Nebraska Tourism recently announced grant awards totaling $769,334 in the combined application cycle of the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant programs. The Commission received a total of 88 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,450,200.61 in funding.
The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce received a grant for a tourism growth project in the amount of $11,000,
“The grant programs are designed to encourage communities in all corners of the state to market their destination or event to potential visitors. Increasingly, people are considering Nebraska as a travel destination, so it is important to demonstrate everything our state has to offer,” said John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission. “It was exciting to see some new events and places apply or try out something new this year and we are eager to see what impact it has on tourism in Nebraska.”
Other awardees this grant cycle include Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association for Nebraska Wines marketing promotions, $10,800; Nebraska Trails Foundation to promote Tour de Nebraska, $9,500; Deer Springs Winery for marketing promotions, $2,000; Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska for promotion of 41st Annual BRAN, $125.