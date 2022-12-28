Ashland area’s memorable moments fill first half of 2022

ASHLAND – There were plenty of memorable events in the Ashland area during the first half of 2022.

One of the most exciting was the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament in March, where the Bluejays finally brought home a state title for the school after a buzzer-beater championship game.

Ashland was the first community in the state to receive Creative District designation from the Nebraska Arts Council. The hard work of the Ashland Flora District committee paid off with the announcement in June.

Retired astronaut and Ashland native Clay Anderson returned home to run the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland.

The community mourned the loss of a historical landmark when the former Beetison house burned in April.

Read more about these events and others as we summarize the first half of 2022.

January

Work to stabilize the troubled AltEn plant for the winter is ongoing as the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy continues its review of a plan for cleaning up the biofuel operation that turned pesticide-treated seeds into ethanol. The state completed its review of the 111-page plan before Christmas and returned it with comments to the AltEn Facility Response Group, a coalition of six seed industry giants that have taken responsibility for cleaning up the facility near Mead.

Truck drivers heading through Ashland will pay higher fines for engine braking. At the council’s first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 6, they passed Resolution 2022-1 setting engine braking fines at $100. The previous fine was $10 per incident of engine braking.

On Jan. 10 state officials unveiled plans proposed by the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) committee that include the possibility of a 4,000-acre lake somewhere in the lower Platte River corridor. The lake could be located near Ashland, according to state and local officials.

Fans of Ashland native Ben Stille had a chance to see him play one more time as a collegiate athlete. The Husker defensive lineman played in the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic on Jan. 15. Stille has had a stellar career for the Huskers. The six-year player had 42 tackles in 2021 with six for a loss. His average over five seasons was 29.8 tackles with 5.9 tackles for loss. He was named to the All-Big Ten team in 2020.

The Ashland City Council has signed a multi-year agreement to repair and maintain the city’s two water towers. During the Jan. 20 city council meeting, the council approved a water tower maintenance plan with Viking Industrial Painting, based in LaVista.

As another byproduct of the area’s growth, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education is contemplating a move to a new conference for its school activities. The Trailblazer Conference, which launched in the 2020-21 academic year, includes Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo. Malcolm Public Schools announced in August that it would join the conference in the 2022-23 school year. Ashland-Greenwood’s membership would begin in the 2023-24 school year. The school would be leaving the Nebraska Capitol Conference, where it has competed since the league formed in 1979. Wahoo and Platteview are also former members of the Nebraska Capitol Conference.

February

The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team traveled to the Dale Bonger Invitational at Boone Central on Jan. 29 that had some of the best teams in Class C. The Bluejays finished with one individual champion with Luke Lambert at 220 and got sixth as a team with 114 points. Lambert earned a bye in the first round and then was able to knock off Camden Moser of Boone Central in 0:29 with a pin.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has a new member after John Zaugg was chosen on Jan. 26 to fill the District 2 seat. Zaugg was one of five District 2 residents who applied for the position, which had been vacant since longtime supervisor Doris Karloff was recalled in December. The other applicants were Joanie Swanson of Ashland, Susan Thomas of Ashland, Meg Stafford of Ashland and Chris Kems of Yutan. Kems and Zaugg both ran for the seat in the 2020 Primary Election. District 2 includes Yutan, Wann, Memphis and the lake communities north of Ashland. It does not include Ashland proper.

On Jan. 23, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the roster for the 64th Annual Shrine Bowl to be played on June 4, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Earning a spot in this year’s game is Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood.

Tax-increment financing (TIF) returned as a subject of debate at Ashland City Hall during the Feb. 3 city council meeting. On the agenda for the council to consider was a resolution to declare a portion of East Ashland as blighted and substandard, which under Nebraska state statute makes the area eligible for the use of development financing options such as tax-increment financing (TIF).

Once the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection passed, it was clear there would be two new faces on the Ashland City Council in 2023. Incumbents Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, representing Ward 1 and 2 respectively, have both filed for election in the mayor’s race. Their intention to become mayor means they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats. Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.

For the first time in 39 years, the Ashland-Greenwood High School speech team celebrated as winners of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Speech Meet on Feb. 14. There were two individual conference champions on the AGHS team. Malyssa Cool brought home the gold in Serious Prose and Poetry. Annalise Ptacek earned the top spot in Entertainment Speaking. She also teamed with Sarah Wallingford to earn runner up status in duet acting.

March

The Ashland-Greenwood Speech Team took home more hardware from the B-4 District Speech Tournament on March 5 at Raymond Central High School. With five state qualifiers in seven events and several others placing in the top six, the team received the runner-up plaque.

A community survey began in March to gauge Greenwood citizens’ thoughts about quality of life in the Cass County village. The survey has a dual purpose, said Greenwood Public Library Director Dani Rein, who wrote the survey questions and published it on the village’s Facebook page. In order for the library to be accredited by the Nebraska Library Commission, Rein must develop a community needs response plan. Then, using the information provided by the survey results, Rein plans to organize a committee made up of village leaders who will help decide how the community can be improved in the next five years.

In a state championship game that will surely go down in history, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team picked up their elusive first state title in a boys sport by knocking off the three-time defending state champs Auburn 36-33 on March 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. With the score tied, the game came down to a buzzer-beating three in the corner by Evan Shepard after Cale Jacobsen drove and passed it out to him.

The Ashland 4-H Trap team earned several medals as they hosted an invitational on Saturday, March 26 at Ashland Gun Club. There were approximately 268 senior high and 165 junior high shooters competing at the meet. The Ashland 4-H Trap team, one of 13 youth clubs participating in the Central Division of the Eastern Cornhusker Trapshooting Conference, includes members from Ashland, Greenwood, Yutan and Gretna.

Melissa Gengler of HRG and Mike Eisenbarth of RO Youker shared a presentation on the results of an assessment of a possible development for “active retirees” that would include the landmark Beetison House in the Iron Horse subdivisions. The information was shred in a public meeting attended by more than 100 people on March 29 at the Ashland Public Library.

April

A town hall meeting was held April 4 at Ashland Public Library to gather public input on the Creative District initiative currently underway in Ashland.

At 2:20 a.m., April 12, the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department was called to a working structure fire in the Iron Horse neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters found the historic Beetison house fully engulfed in flames. The roof timbers were falling in as firefighters mounted a defensive attack, using the aerial truck to spray water onto the blaze. The fire also expanded to a nearby grassy area, threatening a nearby neighborhood. A state fire marshal was on scene to begin an investigation of the fire.

In dominant fashion, the Platte Valley baseball team took home the Capital Conference Tournament championship with two wins on April 16 in Arlington. The Patriots first knocked off Fort Calhoun 10-3 and then defeated Arlington 10-0 in the title game.

Former President Donald Trump came to I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on April 29 to campaign on behalf of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education moved ahead with plans to expand the preschool program and approved a proposal from Riverview Community Church to use their facilities until the new PreK-2 school building is completed. The vote came during a special meeting on the afternoon of April 27.

May

Retired astronaut and Ashland native Clay Anderson has landed the position of president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland.

The Ashland-Greenwood basketball team was among many groups and individuals honored during the fourth annual Hometown Heroes ceremony on May 2 at Ashland-Greenwood High School. The awards are sponsored by the AGHS senior transition class, under the direction of teacher Stacy Johnson. Head Basketball Coach Jacob Mohs and the AGHS spirit squad were also recognized for their efforts, along with Ashland Fire Chief Mike Meyer, retired teacher and TeamMates mentor Carolyn Blobaum and retired teacher/baker extraordinaire/community volunteer Pat Yardley.

The Ashland City Council voted on May 5 to approve a bid from Shroder Concrete of Blair to replace the concrete compass at the intersection of 15th and Silver streets.

All-state guard Cale Jacobsen announced May 7 that he will be walking on at Nebraska, choosing to play for the Huskers over Division I offers from North Dakota and Holy Cross.

Jim Anderson and Amanda Roe will advance to the General Election in November in the race for Ashland mayor after the May 10 Primary Election. Anderson received 242 votes while Roe garnered 213. The third candidate, current city council member Bruce Wischmann, received 151 votes and will not advance.

Chris Lichtenberg advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, beating the other Republican candidate, Curt Prohaska, by 101 votes.

June

AAEDC Executive Director Caleb Fjone announced during the June 2 Ashland City Council meeting that the city had received the state’s first Creative District designation. The Creative District designation was developed by the Nebraska Arts Council with the approval of the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development. A local committee made up of business and arts leaders developed the plan and application for the creative district, which they named the Flora District.

A new lobby, a second floor atrium, private offices and a welcoming board room with adjacent deck are just a few of the features of the newly-remodeled Farmers and Merchants Bank in Ashland. The project was unveiled to the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce on June 3 during a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a reception.

Rhonda Riecken of rural Ashland was tickled pink – and blue – as she celebrated at a baby shower June 5 for her four daughters, who are all giving birth within the next four months.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted in December to hire Rey Freeman Communications Consulting to perform a study that would help the county decide on an emergency radio system that would upgrade the county’s current system, which local emergency services agencies have said is shaky at best. Six months later, at the board’s June 14 meeting, Freeman returned to the board with his findings. From his perspective, there are several options the county can choose, but only one that will give first responders a modern communication platform. That option, proposed in 2021 by Motorola, would replace the county’s conventional 800-megahertz system, which was installed in 2005 and that county fire and police departments and EMS teams have been struggling with for years.

On Flag Day (June 14), the winner of the Ashland flag contest was announced. A flag with a sunrise peeking over a blue horizon and a ribbon of white and light blue indicating water was chosen. Frank Budz, a graphic designer and co-owner of The Roost bed and breakfast in Ashland, designed the winning flag. It is the first flag to be designed for the city of Ashland.

Parents of Ashland-Greenwood students will have to load up a few extra bucks on their childrens’ lunch accounts when classes start up this fall, as the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on June 20 approved a slight increase to breakfast and lunch meals.

The Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) celebrated its biggest year yet with an annual meeting and awards ceremony. AAEDC Executive Director Caleb Fjone hosted the event at Ashland Golf Club on June 21. Multiple awards were handed out to area businesses, organizations and individuals. Mayor Rick Grauerholz and his wife, Becky, along with council members Jim Anderson, Chuck Niemeyer and Bruce Wischmann, were among the recipients of the Friend of Economic Development awards. Other winners included Shirley Niemeyer, Joanie Swanson, Brad Jacobsen and Janece Mollhoff, a former city council member and current OPPD Board of Directors member. Dylan Wren with American Job Center/Lancaster and Saunders Counties, and Amber Dutcher, FBLA sponsor and business teacher at Ashland-Greenwood High School, received Workforce Development Awards for strengthening Ashland workforce and creating new programs. The Small Business Startup Award went to Ashley and Nolan Welch for their bakery, Fariner Bakery, which opened earlier this year. White Lotus Serenity Spa owner Stefany Johnson was given the Business Expansion Award for nearly doubling her new business. Farmers and Merchants Bank of Ashland was presented the Business Renovation Award for the recent renovation and expansion of the downtown bank location. City Administrator Jessica Quady earned the Person of the Year Award and AAEDC President Rob Bundy was honored for guiding the organization through the recent pandemic.