Ashland 4-H have solid performance at Izaak Walton Invite

BENNET- The Ashland 4-H Trap Shooting Team came home with six first place finishes at the Izaak Walton Invite on April 2. Overall, it was another solid outing for the group who continues to impress week after week.

Leading the club was the SR shooting team of Randy Kloke, Dylan Siemers, Clint Mumm, Mollie Konen, and Janice Tejeda. They won the SR 16s team, SR Handicaps team, and the SR HOA team by finishing with scores of 236, 209, and 445.

Taking home the overall crown in the SR 16s Female standings was Janice Tejeda shooting 49 targets. Coming in second place was Mollie Konen who hit 48 clays.

After coming up just short of winning in the SR 16s, Konen took home the title in SR Handicaps. She hit 42 targets to take the crown.

Konen’s performance in those two events helped her win the SR HOA Female with a 92. Two points behind her with a 90 was Tejeda in third place.

Finishing as the SR Handicaps and HOA champion for Ashland was Siemers. He had a score of 41 in the Handicaps and finished with a 92 overall.

Clint Mumm got third place in both SR 16s Male and the SR HOA Male by finishing with 49 and then 91 total clays hit.

Winning the Sr. Handicaps 20-21 yard competition was Mathias Johansson who finished with 43 points.

The juniors’ team, they were led by Addison Rist who won the JR Female competition. She had a total of 41 clays hit.

The rest of the results from the Izaak Walton Invitational can be found below.

JR Female: 2. Sara Thiellen 40; JR Team: 3. Linden Behney, Mason McClellan, Beau Smith, and Henry Hildebrand 201, 4. Sara Thiellen, Easton Roeber, Hudson Bedlan, Rylee Landon, and Addison Rist 199; SR Handis 20-21 Yds: 2. Parker Dimmitt 43, 3. Randy Koke 42; SR Handis 24-25 Yds: 2. Clint Mumm 42, 3. Kaiser Himmelberg 41; SR Handis Team: 2. Mathias Johansson, Parker Dimmitt, Jake Sorenson, Kaiser Himmelberg, and Aiden Beckenhauer 202; SR HOA Female Team: Mathias Johansson, Parker Dimmitt, Jake Sorenson, Kaiser Himmelberg, and Aiden Beckenhauer 421, 5. Luke Konen, Jacob Theillen, Jacob Andersen, Colton Kirchmann, and Kyah Landon 414.