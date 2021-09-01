Art walk event pays tribute to Roncka

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roncka also spearheaded an effort to honor the area’s history with a monument placed near the Salt Creek. He designed several versions of the monument, which he called the “Towers of History.” While the project has not been completed, his wife, Mary, is continuing the effort.

Mary Roncka said many visitors who came to Willow Point Gallery for the art walk stopped to share memories of Gene.

“It was really nice,” she said.

Over 100 guests came to the gallery. Many entered a drawing for a framed print called “Nebraska Spirit,” which shows Memorial Stadium on game day. Jay L. McLaughlin won the drawing, Mary added.

The first Ashland Art Walk was held in 2015 and has been a success from the start, with an average of nearly 150 visitors coming in to the various galleries and shops. The goal of every art walk is for the artists to show off their work, but also to bring new art lovers to Ashland. In 2017, the Ashland Arts Council took over organization of the event, which is held three times a year.