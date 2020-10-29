Area volleyball teams set for district finals

WAHOO - Four area volleyball teams will be vying for spots in the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships held in Lincoln on Nov. 4-7 when they compete in District Final contests on Halloween.

The top-ranked and undefeated Wahoo Warriors (31-0) earned the top seed in Class C-1 and will play at home on Saturday against #16 seed Omaha Roncalli Catholic at 11 a.m. Roncalli won the Class C1-3 sub-district tournament and bring a 15-10 record into the contest. Wahoo has beaten Roncalli three times this season.

The Mead Raiders were defeated by Archbishop Bergan in the Class D1-2 sub-district final in Fremont on Tuesday night, but qualified for one of the four wildcards handed out to teams who earned another chance based on the merit of a strong season. The fourth-seeded Raiders (22-6) will play #13 seed Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family at David City High School at 3 p.m. on Saturday. HLF won the Class D1-3 sub-district tournament and bring a 15-14 record into the district final with the Raiders.