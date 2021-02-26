Area District final pairings set

WAHOO - Starting Saturday it will be win or go home for a number of high school basketball teams, including four from Saunders County.

The Wahoo Warriors (18-6) advanced to the Class C1-6 District Tournament final with a come-from-behind 78-66 win over North Bend Central on Thursday night.

Wahoo trailed 31-16 in the second quarter before rallying for the win behind a 22-2 second quarter run.

Trevor Kasischke and Owen Hancock led Wahoo with 18 points apiece.

The Warriors will remain at home on Saturday when they welcome the Pierce Bluejays (20-4) to Wahoo High School for one of the eight Class C-1 District finals.

Pierce beat Battle Creek 54-35 on Thursday night.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

The Yutan Chieftains also advanced in postseason play with a dominating 75-52 victory over Palmyra in Yutan on Thursday.

The Chieftains notched their 13th straight win and improved to 21-2 on the season with the win over the Panthers.

Yutan is the top overall seed in Class C-2 and will play #16 seed West Holt (14-10) at Norfolk Catholic High School on March 1 with a tipoff set for 6 p.m.