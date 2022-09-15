Annual scarecrow contest returns to downtown Ashland

ASHLAND – They hang out on the street corners, but they don’t cause any trouble.

That’s because they are scarecrows that are livening up the streets of downtown Ashland again this fall.

The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce is again hosting the annual scarecrows decorating contest.

“It just adds charm to the downtown,” said Mary Ziegenbein, organizer of the scarecrow contest for the past several years.

Register for the contest by texting Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346. She will instruct competitors where to display their creations. They will be displayed from Oct. 1 to 31 on lampposts throughout downtown Ashland.

There are a few rules for this contest, which involves prizes for the top scarecrow in each of the following categories: groups (business, school, organization, etc.) and individuals, which can include groups of three or less people.

Scarecrows must be at least four feet tall and constructed so they can withstand the elements, including wind and rain.

The scarecrows will be displayed in downtown Ashland on the trees in the decorative bumpouts and also on street lights.

No political or religious statements will be allowed. Entries must be in good taste, which will be determined by the event organizers. Judging will be based on how unique the scarecrow is and how well it is constructed.

The first place winners from each category will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used at any participating Ashland area merchant that is a member of the Chamber of Commerce. For those who earn second place, they will receive $10 in Chamber Bucks.

Winners will be posted on the front door of The Gift Niche and also on the Ashland-Greenwood Community Page on Oct. 31 and in the Nov. 3 issue of The Ashland Gazette.

