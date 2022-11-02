Anderson, Roe face off for mayor office left by Grauerholz

ASHLAND – With the announcement earlier this year that Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz was not running for reelection, two candidates have put their name in the hat for the job.

Jim Anderson and Amanda Roe are on the ballot for the mayor race. Both are very active members of the community and have extensive backgrounds in public service and volunteering in the community.

The Ashland Gazette sent the same questions to both candidates. Their answers are as follows.

What is your background?

ANDERSON: Education: Ashland is my hometown. I graduated from Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. I received my Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University. I participated in the public administration master’s degree program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).

I am retired from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lincoln as a planning specialist.

I serve as vice president of the Ashland Historical Society, past chairman of the First Christian Church board. I am presently serving as church elder and on the property committee. I have served on the Ashland City Council and Planning Commission for over 25 years. I have volunteered for over 20 years to trim the shrubs on Memorial Circle before Memorial Day and help place flags on 620 veterans’ graves. I have supported the Red Cross blood program with a donation of eight gallons of blood. I am a member of the Ashland Arts Council.

ROE: I am a professor and forensic scientist at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha. I teach human anatomy to nursing majors and forensic science classes to all majors. When not teaching, I direct outreach workshops for K-5 elementary school teachers to increase their knowledge and confidence in teaching science. Separate from teaching, my forensic science consulting company lets me work with police/crime scene investigators and lawyers to estimate how long a person has been dead based on the age of the insects found on the body or at the crime scene.

I grew up surrounded by public service. My grandfather, father and older brother are or were involved in law enforcement. My grandfather was sheriff in Cherry County for over 30 years, and my dad started as a city cop before he became a U.S. marshal. My older brother started as an EMT and then became a cop in a small town in South Dakota. My mom started in social services by working in a group home and continued as the executive director of a faith-based assistance program in Wyoming. Being surrounded by my family and their careers, I understood early on how awful humans could be to each other but also how far listening and caring can go when trying to help someone or a community. It helped me when deciding what I wanted my future to look like and continues to guide me as I move forward in life.

In Ashland, I am currently the secretary of the Ashland Arts Council, and as such, have been involved in and support the creation of the Ashland Creative District. It will bring up to $250,000 worth of grant money that is dedicated to the arts in our town. I worked as part of the committee that held listening and informational sessions for the school bond that passed in 2020. I am a strong supporter of public education and making sure our students have the space, accessibility, and opportunities they deserve. I also regularly volunteer at local institutions like the Ashland Community Resource Center and daycares with educational programs about insects and pollinators.

Why are you running for mayor?

ANDERSON: It would be an honor to serve my hometown as your mayor. My uncle Ed Anderson served as mayor in the mid-1960s, and my brother Jack Anderson served on the city council in the early 1980s. Having served on the Ashland City Council and planning commission has been a valuable learning experience as to how city government operates and provides its various services to the citizens. This acquired experience would be most valuable in the mayor’s office. It would certainly be a new learning experience and challenging position. I have certainly enjoyed serving the community as an elected official.

The mayor is the chief executive official of the city government. The mayor oversees the operations of the city and is the chief spokesperson. The city council has the legislative power. The mayor has the veto power. However, the mayor and city council must have a good working arrangement for the benefit of the community. I feel that we have a good working relationship today, even though sometimes we disagree. That is the democratic way.

ROE: I am passionate about our town and the people that live in it. I am running to increase transparency, efficiency and community engagement in our local government. That means different things to different people, but I want our local government to be more accessible, more understandable and more proactive. As mayor, my job is to represent the people of Ashland. That means listening and acting on citizen concerns and ideas, making sure the processes allow their voices to be heard and taken seriously, and making sure the day-to-day running of our town is happening efficiently and transparently.

What do you think are the most important issues facing Ashland at this time? How will you deal with these issues?

ANDERSON: Retention of the fire/rescue volunteers and ways to encourage more people to become volunteers in these departments. A six-month trial is underway at this time. A committee consisting of the captain of the rescue squad, rural fire board members and some city officials will see if this is an incentive in responding to rescue calls. Rescue squad members are being paid $50 per call. An extra $20 is paid for the individual that stays after the call and fills out the paperwork. This trial could eventually lead to several full-time fire department/rescue squad members. Many thoughts and discussions will go into this process.

The mayor and others would meet with the fire and rescue departments to discuss their present and future needs. Also, ideas that might help the recruiting of volunteers and retention incentives that would help keep the experience people.

A continual need in the community is a mix of affordable housing to meet the need of different income levels of the citizens. Our community is fortunate at this time to have a nice mix of affordable housing, but there is always room for more. These include Ice House Ridge with 170 residential lots and Whitetail Residential – the first phase contains 50 lots and are in the city limits. Phase 2 will include 20 residential lots, and phase 3 will include about 45 lots. The Courtyards at Iron Horse development will offer 45 lots for the 55 and older folks. Ashland Senior, LLC is affordable housing for the 55 and older (demographic), consisting of 915 square feet, two bedrooms and a single-car garage. Oxbow Living Center has apartments available for independent living and the people that need assistance. Golden Apartments provides 24 one-bedroom, unassisted units. Ashland Affordable Housing Partners constructed 12 new four-bedroom town homes in 2019.

There is a continual need to replace the old water/wastewater lines in the city. Every year, a budgeted amount needs to be included in the annual budget to accomplish this.

Pedestrian tunnel improvement: If you have ever been through the tunnel before or after a good rain, you will understand what my concern is about. It is so undesirable that people walk in the underpass instead of the tunnel. It would be terrible if a pedestrian walking in the underpass would get hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian tunnel improvement would be a long process but well worth the effort.

ROE: Ashland is a wonderful community that is full of history and has such a strong sense of identity. Because of that and Ashland’s location, I believe our largest issue will be continuing to grow while still maintaining our small-town sense of community. It will be a balance between historic preservation and making sure we are not left behind. It means our town will need to be proactive on issues like housing, safety, education and technology, while also respecting our past and making sure we don’t forget what came before.

Ashland is in a unique position because we are one of the few small rural towns that is experiencing yearly growth. In fact, we have recently passed the 3,000-resident population mark. That is a good place to be, but we need to make sure we grow responsibly, which means we must be aware of the short and long-term impacts on our schools, infrastructure and overall sense of community. It is a complicated issue that will require input from citizens, developers, and city hall.

Being the daughter of a United States marshal, the granddaughter of a county sheriff, the sister of a city cop and EMT, and the fact I am a forensic scientist that works with all manner of safety personnel, I have seen what happens when safety protocols fail. Overall, I will work to make sure our city police, firefighters and EMTs have the resources they need for training, gear and supplies. That includes hiring up to two full-time personnel for our fire/rescue squad so calls are getting answered when our volunteers are unable to answer them. It prevents people from suffering and possibly dying and reduces our dependency on neighboring response squads. It also means working closely with our police chief to address big city issues like drugs and other crimes that will unfortunately become more common in our community because of our location.

For our children, I support the school board and the foundation in their starting of a before-and-after-school program that gives students a safe, affordable place to be. As mayor, I will work with them to be an active partner that can help with funding and space. With the increased general usage of Highway 6 and Highway 66 and the addition of the Whitetail Estates housing development, it is important that we address a safe crossing at Highway 66 and not let the state continue to put the project on the backburner. I also want to build a new city pool that is accessible and safe for everyone. Ideally, we would have an indoor/outdoor pool with a zero-entry entrance and a separate area to swim laps. There would be swimming lessons, all-age water health classes, open family swim, slides, a diving board, well-paid lifeguards, clean changing rooms, a separate area for babies/toddlers, etc. It would be expensive, but this is an example of where tax incentives, grants and fundraising would make a huge dent.

I want it to be possible for every member of our community to have access to and participate in decisions and policies coming from city hall because many of those decisions impact our daily lives.

To do that, I want to livestream city council and other city-related business meetings while also recording them. This allows people to participate in real-time and/or watch at a time that is convenient for them. To accommodate this format, I also want to create/update our city website so it is intuitive, user-friendly and accessible. As part of the website update, the city municipal code and ordinances would be searchable and reformatted, and the online bill-pay portal would be streamlined.

Growth is exploding in Ashland right now. How should the mayor and city council handle residential and commercial growth in the city and the one-mile zoning district surrounding the city?

ANDERSON: The mayor and city council oversees the residential and commercial growth in the city and the one-mile zoning jurisdiction. Proposed new development is reviewed by the building and zoning department. It is then reviewed by the planning commission. Finally, the city council has the final review before new development can begin. The zoning/land-use map is a very important document and often referenced during the review process.

ROE: Ashland is at a crucial time in its development. The decisions made in the next few years will determine what our town looks like in 20 or 40 or 60 years. I want our town to be vibrant, strong and innovative moving into the future. Part of that innovation includes finding unique ways to grow within our limited geographic area. Much of the land surrounding our town is a floodplain. We can physically grow to the southeast (towards Mahoney) and a small section to the northwest. Managing that growth requires strategic and proactive planning and a strong focus on community identity.

As mayor, I think the city’s role should be an active one, but we need to make sure that the direction of growth is determined from the inside, from our community members, and not dictated to us purely by outside interests. I do not want the older parts of town, the parts that give us our identity and sense of place, to be forgotten or to only get the leftover money for repairs and maintenance as we expand our town borders. We must balance historic Ashland and developing Ashland to ensure that new residents feel they are welcome and have a voice. Residential growth moving forward means using our resources like budgeted money, grants and partnerships to work with current home-owners to repair and/or rehab housing units to increase the number of homes we have available. We also need to promote more private/public partnerships to develop single-family and multi-unit housing units that are clean, safe and affordable. Commercially, we need to make sure that we are protecting our current local businesses while also making Ashland an inviting place to establish new business. In doing so, it is important to approach TIF (tax increment financing) thoughtfully and not overuse it as a means of making our community an enticing place to do business. It is equally important to continue to diversify the businesses that are downtown. Having businesses and services that are visited often by residents and not just visitors from out of town is necessary to strengthen and preserve our community core as we grow together.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.