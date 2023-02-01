Anderson celebrates first year at museum with new exhibit

ASHLAND – It’s been nearly a year since Clay Anderson moved back to his home state to run the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

The retired astronaut – the only to hail from Nebraska thus far in the history of space exploration – took over as the museum’s president and CEO in April.

Since then, Anderson has been working diligently to keep the museum in operation and to begin moving it toward the future, which he says will include more interactive exhibits and displays.

“In today’s world, (kids) want interactive, and that’s where I want to go,” he said.

The museum will also point more towards the stars, a place where Anderson feels right at home, having been to space twice during his 15 years as a NASA astronaut.

“I believe we’re the only museum in the United States where you can come any day of the week and maybe meet an astronaut if he’s working that day,” he said. “And that’s important to me.”

Anderson has also been traveling around the region to promote the museum by speaking at events like Rotary Club meetings and prayer breakfasts.

“It’s all in an attempt to let people know what I dream about,” he said. “It’s not about flying in space anymore, it’s about making this museum relevant with space.”

Space is a theme of a new traveling exhibit that opened at the museum last weekend.

“Above and Beyond – The Ultimate Interactive Flight Exhibition” was developed by Boeing in collaboration with scientists and educators. The exhibit explores aviation, aerospace and outer space with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), according to Anderson.

Anderson has walked through the 5,000 square foot exhibit and participated in many of the activities in the five themed galleries. His favorite part, so far, has been the area where you can design and fly your own jet fighter.

He also likes the section where visitors can eliminate orbital debris, for multiple reasons. First, you can play against others to see who fares better. Anderson has always been a competitive person in athletics, academics and other areas while a high school and college student.

The interactive element to the exhibit also ties closely to Anderson’s time in NASA. While he was an astronaut, Anderson flew two missions to the International Space Station. During his five months on the ISS in 2007, he participated in multiple space walks, including one where they jettisoned an ammonia tank and a camera mounting.

“I created orbital degree and then we got rid of it later,” Anderson said.

Anderson has adopted a new mantra for the museum designed to bring people in the doors, educate them and then leaving them wanting more, which he thinks the exhibit will do as well.

“It’s a variable exhibit that gives people a lot of chance to do different things,” he said. “And I’m hoping that the word will get spread that people can come back multiple times because my goal here is to entertain, educate and inspire. In that order.”

Although the exhibit was booked before Anderson came on to run the museum, he was tasked with coming up with the $30,000 needed to pay for it. He converted his cache as an astronaut to raise 10 times that amount for the exhibit and the museum.

As the museum enters its 25th year, Anderson wants to keep it moving forward. He has not yet been able to sit down to tackle strategic planning with the museum’s board, but he has ideas for “pocket projects” that will bring freshness and a visual new attitude to the facility.

Coming up with ideas is one thing. Funding and implementing them is another.

“We have to get the museum where we’re thinking like a business,” Anderson said. “We can’t think like a nonprofit.”

He is working with state senators to gain the museum exemption from sales tax, which was granted to zoos and aquariums in 2015. This move alone would save the museum over $100,000 a year, he said.

There are also ideas to create a new logo and possibly rebrand the museum.

“It’s not just about old airplanes anymore,” he said.

Again, that requires more funding. But if Anderson’s ability to achieve his dream of becoming an astronaut even after being told no 14 times is an example of his perseverance, then there’s no doubt it will come true.

“It’s all about dreams, it’s all about achievements, it’s all about exposing kids to what’s possible,” he said.

Anderson feels it is necessary to find ways to repay those who helped him become an astronaut. That is one reason he has returned to his hometown of Ashland, where his teachers, church, coaches, neighbors and friends mentored and educated him.

“I’m here to do what I can to give back,” he said.

Last fall, Anderson asked the science teachers and students at his alma mater, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, to come up with ideas for interactive exhibits at the museum that would also recognize a former educator who taught him the scientific method when he was a high school student.

“My challenge them was to come up with something that would honor Alice Raikes and what she did for me, which was to teach me the scientific method and show me its importance,” he said.