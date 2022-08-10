American Lutheran celebrates 75th anniversary

ASHLAND – Less than a year after the first inquiries were made, a new Lutheran church was established in Ashland.

That church, American Lutheran Church, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special program and catered meal on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The program will include a service led by four former ministers from the church. These ministers are Pastor Rich Fangmann, Pastor Jim Lichtenberger, Pastor Dave Folkerts and Pastor Lori Morten. Pastor Megan Morrow, assistant to the bishop, will also be attending and will offer greetings from the synod and the meal prayer.

There will also be a program that details the church’s history and a catered meal. Music will be provided by Dixie Down Beat, a Dixieland band that includes ALC member Dennis Haberstitch.

The celebration was arranged by a committee including chairman Shari Nygren and members Dee Barney, Pat Riecken, Connie Freyer, Carolyn Blobaum, Judy Goff, Jean Whitaker, Bev Hohensee, Deb Pike, Shirley Niemeyer, Sue Palmer and Brittany Behrens.

American Lutheran Church was founded in 1947. A few months earlier, the process of canvassing for the church was started when Lois Judds discussed the possibility of a Lutheran church in Ashland during a Luther League convention in Iowa in the summer of 1946. Later that summer, a three-day survey took place and the results showed a need for a Lutheran church in the community.

The first service took place on Sept. 19, 1946 with Fenske at the pulpit in front of 37 people in the American Legion Hall, the first temporary space the congregation used..

In December, the Legion Hall was no longer available. Officials with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offered American Lutheran Church use of their sanctuary and the first service was held there on Dec. 1, 1946. One week later, the Rev. Vernon Strempke of Blair was installed as the pastor and John Schwenk was put in charge of the congregation in general. Mrs. Robert Judds was named the church’s organist.

On Palm Sunday (March 30, 1947), the congregation was organized and a constitution was adopted. There were a total of 22 charter members included 22 adults and 17 children.

In 1949, Robert Judds was named head of the building committee and land was purchased for a new church. With the help of a general contractor, Clarence Stohlmann of Louisville, the church members did much of the labor to build the $16,500 church, with groundbreaking taking place on Sept. 17, 1950.

Less than six months later, the congregation held a dedication ceremony on Feb. 25, 1951 for the 60x30 foot frame building. There were 62 members in the congregation at the time, but church officials were hopeful the church would continue to grow, and built a structure that could hold up to 140 people.

A parsonage was built in 1951-52 for the first full-time pastor, Pastor W. Gies. Otto Keeker, the building chairman, and Robert Judds did much of the work on the house.

Talk of expanding the church started in 1962, but building did not begin for four more years. Again, church members pitched in to help, doing much of the finishing work on the $30,000 addition. The builder, Philip Hergenrader, also donated his time. The new addition was dedicated on May 14, 1967.

The congregation continued to grow, and by its 25th anniversary in 1972, there were 292 baptized members. On Jan. 1, 1988, the church joined the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) synod. One year later, a planning committee was formed to again look at another expansion.

In May 1993, a $417,000 addition and remodeling project began. Members of the congregation – Roger Maxon, Mark Hohensee and David Lutton – acted as the general contractors. The project forced the church out of its home for nearly a year. Worship services were held at First Congregational Church and Spargen Hall hosted Sunday School classes.

On Aug. 28, 1994, the new sanctuary and expanded facilities were dedicated with the ELCA Bishop Richard Jessen in attendance.

In recent years, American Lutheran Church has become the home base for outreach ministries that bring food and clothing to those in need.

The church hosts a monthly Kids Cupboard food pantry, where school-aged children can get nutritious and easy-to-prepare food items. This project was started by a group of women from several local churches across the community in 2014.

The church basement also houses The Closet, a free clothing give-away that is held twice a month. It was started in 2011 by ALC member Nicole Chudomelka as a program for the needy. Over time, organizers realized that people of all income levels could take advantage of free clothing.

In addition, American Lutheran Church continues to minister to its congregation and the community in many different ways, with worship services, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, senior high groups, confirmation classes, Bible study groups, quilting groups, Easter breakfasts, soup suppers, trunk-or-treats and haunted houses, Christmas programs and holiday cookie sales and much more.

