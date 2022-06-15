AltEn Town Hall meeting set for June 16

MEAD – Preliminary results from testing the effects of AltEn contamination on human and environmental health will be discussed during a town hall meeting on June 16.

The meeting will be held at the Mead Fire Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.

Members of the faculties of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be present to discuss environmental samples recently taken at the AltEn site, as well as preliminary information from the human health survey recently conducted.

Dr. Eleanor Rogan, the interim chair of the Department of Health Promotion in UNMC’s College of Public Health and leader of a multi-disciplinary study on the effects the contaminated byproduct created by the ethanol plant on people and the environment, said faculty members from UNMC and UNL have taken samples at the AltEn property.

“We will present results from the environmental samples we did in 2021 around the site,” Rogan said.

The panel will also introduce early information from the human health survey recently completed. The 40-question survey created by Dr. Jesse Bell of UNMC was sent to about 1,000 residents within a six-mile radius of the AltEn ethanol plant, which was shut down in February 2021 by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy after officials determined the byproduct from processing treated seed corn into ethanol was potentially harmful.

AltEn began utilizing treated seed corn in its ethanol production process in 2015. The byproducts of the process, distillers grains and wastewater, were to be used as a soil conditioner. But officials stopped this practice because of the potential toxicity from the insecticides and fungicides coating the seed corn.

The treated seed corn and the byproducts created by the ethanol process are stored on AltEn’s property in large piles. The site also includes lagoons that contain water contaminated by the insecticides and fungicides that coated the seed corn.

Six seed companies that sent their unused seed to AltEn have taken responsibility for the cleanup. Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids and WinField Solutions formed the AltEn Facility Response Group.

For the past few years, area residents have reported health issues they believe are related to the AltEn plant. In addition, evidence has shown a depletion of beneficial insects in the area, including a reduction in the bee population.

The survey included questions about basic household information and asked the responder how aware they were of the AltEn situation. The survey also asked residents their feelings about AltEn and if they have experienced any physical and mental health conditions since the plant started operating in 2015.

The survey also gave responders an opportunity to volunteer for blood or urine testing to analyze for any pesticide contaminants found at AltEn. Over 100 people said yes to the testing.

Rogen said the survey has only recently been completed and Bell has not yet begun to analyze the data. The town hall meeting will only discuss the number of responses to the survey.

The panelists will also talk about the $1 million allocated by the Legislature for the study. The money came from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds given to the state as part of the COVID-19 relief funds.

The massive project to study AltEn’s affect on air quality, surface and groundwater, and the health of humans, wildlife and pollinators was first proposed over a year ago. At that time, UNMC estimated the study would cost $1 million per year and last 10 years. Later, the cost of the study was reduced to $7.8 million. Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced a bill (LB1048) appropriating $10 million in federal funds during the recent legislative session. The amount was reduced to $1 million.

Although it is just a fraction of the original request, Rogen said the money will still help further the study of health and environmental effects from the AltEn contamination.

“We can actually expand our studies,” she said.

After the presentation, the audience will be allowed to ask questions of the panelists.

Along with Rogen and Bell, the panelists will include Ali Khan, dean of the UNMC College of Public Health, and Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, department chair in civil engineering at UNL; Liz VanWormer, assistant professor in the UNL School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, assistant professor of entomology at UNL.

Rogen said Creighton University faculty have also volunteered to take part in the study and were invited to the town hall meeting, but it was not clear if anyone would attend.

For more information, contact Rogen at 402-559-4095 or email erogan@unmc.edu.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.