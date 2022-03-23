AGPS Hometown Heroes to honor district patrons

ASHLAND – Does it feel better to give or to receive?

In the case of the fourth annual Hometown Heroes program, both feel pretty good.

During a program in May, citizens of Ashland, Greenwood and Memphis who have stepped up to help their communities will be honored through the Ashland-Greenwood Public School’s Hometown Heroes program.

The high school senior transition class has been in charge of the program since 2019 under the direction of resource teacher Stacy Johnson. The program’s mission is to recognize, honor and promote citizenship in the communities that make up the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district.

Johnson brought Hometown Heroes to AGPS after initiating a similar program while teaching in Wayne. She adapted the idea from a program on CNN.

Johnson said she felt the program would honor people who make a difference in a quiet, unnoticed way.

“It’s important for community members to be recognized because so many do so much,” she said.

The program also gives Johnson’s students a chance to be part of a worthwhile cause that shows them how important it is to acknowledge the good deeds of which they may have been on the receiving end.

“It is important that they are able to point out and recognize people in the community who helped guide them,” she said.

The students play major roles in the Hometown Heroes programm including designing the promotional materials used to market the event. This year, student Josh Schrieber will be creating a new logo for the program, Johnson said.

The seven seniors in the class also create the presentation to be used during the recognition ceremony, which is held every year.

Each hero and the person or persons who nominate them will be invited to the ceremony. The audience will also include the AGPS student body and the public.

In 2020, the ceremony was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public ceremony was brought back in 2021, and will also be in person this year. The final date for the ceremony has yet to be determined, Johnson said.

The deadline to submit a nomination for Hometown Heroes is April 30. Nominations can be submitted online by going to the Hometown Heroes website at https://sites.google.com/agps.org/hometownheroes/home?authuser=0, and clicking on the box that says, “Click here to nominate your 2022 hero now!”

Nominations can also be submitted by emailing Johnson at stacy.johnson@agps.org or mailing a nomination form to Stacy Johnson, 1842 Furnas St., Ashland, NE 68003. These nominations should include the first and last name of the hero, an explanation as to why they are a hero and the first and last name, email and phone number of the person submitting the nomination and the email or phone number of the nominee if possible.

Previous winners of the Hometown Heroes awards are as follows.

2021 Heroes

Large Plaque – Liz Flynn, Randy and Karen Wiese, Jarid Massa, Kerry Dierks, Sandy Lemon

Small Plaque – JoLissa May-Werner, Lindsay Wellman, Tamara Blankers, Jada Munroe, Nicole Crnkovich, Mark Adel, Amy Krance-Wendt, Curtis Beranek, Diane Starns, Tammi Wall, Shelly Lindhorst, Gerry Schofield, Jonathan Jaworski

2020 Heroes

Large Plaque – AGPS Food Service Team, Renee Kucera, Teresa Bray, Kristin Fangmeyer, Jason Libal

Small Plaque – Jill Finkey, Bev Hohensee, Bill and Bette McCoy, Brian Whitehead and staff at BW’s Pub and Grill, James Bergsten, Breadeaux Pizza in Ashland, Round the Bend Steakhouse, Mike Simpson, Shane Larson, Shannon Leutkenhaus, Trisha Rogers

2019 Heroes

Large Plaque – Curtis Family (Calvin’s Legacy), Brandi Lambert, Julie Mink

Small Plaque – Barry Kitrell, Bodie Dostal, Daryl Erickson, Ella Sparks, George and Julie Mink, Jean Stewart, Jeanne Donley, Carter Straight, Karen Frank, Jane Spargen, Larry Lemon, Mary Ziegenbein, Shane Haschke, Shaun Washburn, Renae Hart, Melinda Pike, Mike Krass, Tiffany Alcorn, Tim and Jenny Washburn

