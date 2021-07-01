AGHS students selected to attend 50th annual NAYI

LINCOLN – What started years ago, as a way of connecting high school students with agriculture, is still going strong today. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), the longest running program of its kind in the nation. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) coordinates NAYI with the help of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council.

The NDA recently announced the high school juniors and seniors selected to attend NAYI’s golden anniversary celebration this summer. Kaliska Kelly, Jessica Stander, Janice Tejeda-Morales and Jessie Lamp, all of Ashland, were selected.

“NAYI is a great opportunity for Nebraska juniors and seniors to learn about the agricultural industry and the many careers available in ag,” said NDA Communications Director and NAYC Advisor Christin Kamm. “With 50 years of history, we have parents who attended NAYI years ago, sharing NAYI experiences with their own high school juniors and seniors, who are looking forward to attending this year. NAYI’s theme this year is ‘Timeless Traditions,’ which will give us a chance to highlight NAYI through the years.”