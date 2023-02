OUTSTANDING ARTISTS: Artists from Ashland-Greenwood High School earned awards during the 2023 Scholastic State Art Awards competition. Pictured are (from left) Kierra Stobbe, Presley Harms, Riley Lichtas, Alivia Pike and Erandy Morales Rodriguez. Not pictured are Gracey Earnest, Dayna Wilson, Luca Hunt and Paris Flores. See images of their artwork and read the story on Page 1. (Staff Photo by Suzi Nelson)