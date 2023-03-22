SEWARD – Three members of the Ashland-Greenwood girls track and field team scored points at the season opener, the Concordia Invitational in Seward on March 16.

The Bluejays scored 12 points at the indoor meet to take 11th place out of 14 teams.

Jadah Laughlin captured third place in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.09 seconds. She earned a spot in the finals with a fourth place finish in the prelims with a time of 10.11.

Two Bluejays shined in the shot put event. Kealie Riecken took fourth place with a throw of 10.77 meters, followed closely by teammate Malia Howard, whose throw of 10.74 meters was good enough to earn fifth place.

The Bluejays will host a home meet on Saturday, March 25. Field events begin at 10 a.m.

Other results:

3200 m Relay – 7. A-G (Mira Comstock, Audrey Whitehead, Ava Miller, Jaycee Fangmeyer), 11:40.78

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: Paxton Beranek, 11.05

60 m Dash – Prelims 14. Bree Schefdore, 8.67; 17. Joslyn Sargent, 8.78; 21. Shelby Lyons, 8.89;

400 m Dash – 20. Paxton Beranek, 1:10.85

1600 m Run – 15. Jaycee Fangmeyer, 6:33.66; Mira Comstock, 6:46.16; Kara Craig, 7:33.42

800 m Run – 11. Audrey Whitehead, 2:57.70; 14. Ava Miller, 3:09.58; 17. Taylor West, 3:16.00

200 m Dash – 7. Juliana Larsen, 29.14; 22. Bree Schefdore, 30.34; Alivia Pike, 31.51

1600 m Relay – 8. A-G (Shelby Lyons, Paxton Beranek, Sofia Dill, Jadah Laughlin)

Mixed 800 m Relay – 5. A-G (J Larsen, Tristan Harms, Joslyn Sargent, Nate Upton)

Shot Put – 40. Teagan Crossman, 6.73 m

Long Jump – 9. Jadah Laughlin, 4.56 m; 10. Joslyn Sargent, 4.55 m; Sofia Dill, 4.02 m

Triple Jump – 8. Ellie Milburn, 9.21 m; 21. Sofia Dill, 7.93 m

Pole Vault – 9. Alivia Pike, 8-0