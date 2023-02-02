ASHLAND – Although it was a snow day, the Ashland-Greenwood High School Academic Decathlon Team was hard at work, taking part in an online regional competition that resulted in 42 medals for the Bluejays.

The competitors logged on a 9 a.m. to begin testing. A software glitch delayed the finish by about two hours, until 3:30 a.m.

Despite the challenges, the AG team stayed focused and answered 350 questions. The ACT test has 215 by comparison.

REGIONALS RESULTS

Top School Scorer - Ezekiel Pruitt

Art 1 – Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, first place; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, third; Elizabeth Bivens, Honors Alternate, first.

Art 2 – Chance Johnson, Varsity, third place; Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, first; Riley Lichtas, Scholastic, second; Jaxon Powell, Honors, third; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, first.

Literature 1 – Kellar Barnes, Varsity, third place; Hailey Neylon, Varsity Alternate, second; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, first; Fiona Bowdino, Scholastic Alternate, third; Elizabeth Bivens, Honors Alternate, first.

Literature 2 – Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, third place; Jaxon Powell, Honors, second; Tytan Fronterhouse, Varsity Alternate, third; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, second; Elizabeth Bivens, Honors Alternate, first.

Music – Tytan Fronterhouse, Varsity Alternate, first place; Elizabeth Bivens, Honors Alternate, second place.

Math – Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, second place; Hailey Neylon, Varsity Alternate, second; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, first; Elizabeth Bivens and Jacob Zalesky, Honors Alternate, third.

Economics – Kellar Barnes and Chance Johnson, Varsity, third place; Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, second; Riley Lichtas, Scholastic, third; Elliot Gossin, Honors, first; Fiona Bowdino, Scholastic Alternate, first; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, second; Jacob Zalesky, Honors Alternate, first.

Science – Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, first; Tytan Fronterhouse, Varsity Alternate, second; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, first.

Social Science – Ezekiel Pruitt, Scholastic, third place; Hailey Neylon, Varsity Alternate, first; Tobin Engelhard, Scholastic Alternate, second; Fiona Bowdino, Scholastic Alternate, third; Jacob Zalesky, Honors Alternate, second.