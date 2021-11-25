A-G Volleyball earn Capitol Conference Honors

Ashland- With the conclusion of the 2021 volleyball season just happening, the Capitol Conference released their selections for the All-Conference Team. No Ashland-Greenwood volleyball player made the first team, but several picked up secondary honors.

Brynn Glock, a senior and an outside hitter on the team was the Bluejays lone reprehensive on the second team. This past season, she was the leader both with her play and vocally for a young A-G squad.

She had a team-high 233 kills and 36 aces. On top of that, she registered 28 blocks, 285 digs, and 54 assists.

You can definitely say that she did a little bit of everything on the court for the Bluejays this past season.

Taking home honorable mention honors were Raeghan Craven and Presley Harms. Both contributed in different ways on the court.

Harms ended up second on the team with 196 kills and 2.3 kills a set. She also had 37 blocks, 11 aces, and 63 digs.

As a freshman, Craven thrived from the setter position where she had 542 assists. Her 229 digs were second on the team, while also recording 25 aces and 36 kills.

Congratulations to these three girls on this honor. Your hard work and dedication on and off the court did not go unnoticed.