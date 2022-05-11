A-G takes seventh place at Capitol Conference Invite

BLAIR- This year the Nebraska Capitol Conference was full of quality golf squads. Ashland-Greenwood found that out first hand, as they finished in seventh place with 392 points at the conference invite at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair on May 6.

“Isaac competed well on both 9's to earn himself a medal,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “It went down to a three way playoff to determine who would get the 8th place medal. Isaac played within himself, hit a six foot putt for par, and won the playoff. Overall our team needs to work on competing, facing adversity, and working to grind out scores. The back nine at Rivers Wild is long, tight, and really gave us some troubles. That will be our focus heading into this week of practice. It was a good test heading into our postseason contents.”

Picking up a medal by shooting an 89 was Isaac Carson for the Bluejays. He carded a 42 on the front nine and then shot a 49 on the final nine holes.

Carson also ended up birding on hole nine and shot for par on six different holes.

Nine spots back of Carson in 18th place was Hayden Hatzenbuehler. He started off great with a 42 through the first nine holes but fell off on the back nine, where he ended up shooting a 51 for a total of 93.

Coming through with an even 100 for 26th place was Aiden Beckenhaer. He carded a 48 through the first nine holes and increased his score by four strokes on the back nine with a 52.

Both shooting 110s for A-G were Justin Mills and Shawn Carey. Mills shot a 51 on the front nine and then a 59 on the back nine, where Carey flip flopped with him and shot a 59 and then a 51.

The Bluejays next meet is the B-1 District Tournament on May 16 at the Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City.