A-G School Board Election

ASHLAND — The race for the open seats on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education features one newcomer and three incumbents, and just one will end the day on Nov. 8 without a spot on the board.

Ally Miller, Karen Stille and Russ Westerhold are all current members on the board, and Kylie Heflin is vying for a seat. With Election Day coming next Tuesday, the four candidates shared their thoughts on the most pressing issues at AGPS, from property tax increases to school safety.

(Note: Ally Miller and Karen Stille will appear on ballots as write-in candidates.)

Why are you running for school board?

Stille: I am running for school board because I am committed to providing support to our district’s administration through collaboration as a board member. I feel that I have gained valuable experience over the past 13 years as a school board member and can offer insight based on this experience. I strongly value a high quality education that challenges our students to achieve their highest potential. Each student should feel valued and supported. All three of my children matriculated through the AGPS system and were taught by wonderful, inspiring educators. As a local business person and through my various volunteer positions, I have frequent contact with district patrons and feel I regularly listen to their concerns regarding school issues.

Heflin: When I became aware last spring that there were openings on the Ashland-Greenwood school board, I felt compelled as a parent with kids currently in the district to get involved. I think that additional parental representation among the school board members is a valuable asset. Although my husband and I have three young children of our own, I care deeply about the future of our schools for all children in our community. As a mom, I have concerns regarding the direction schools around the nation have been going. I see joining the school board as the most effective way as a parent to impact the schools in a real way. Ultimately, my motivation for running for the school board is to bring a parents’ voice and perspective to the table, to support the school district that does so much for our children, and to enact policies that help teachers most effectively do their job.

Miller: I strongly believe in quality public education for current and future students, and by continuing to serve on the AGPS school board, we can work to enhance and improve the quality of our district and continue to build strong ties between the district and other stakeholders.

Westerhold: Carefully managing the growth in our district has been a top priority for the AGPS board during my tenure. The current AGPS board has a clear vision of preparing for growth while, at the same time, maintaining our small school atmosphere and culture. Accomplishing these goals in a cost-effective manner for our taxpayers requires responsible and sometimes difficult decision-making. I am proud of what the AGPS board has accomplished since I joined and wish to continue serving our outstanding communities and school district.

Our constituents recently entrusted the AGPS board with the responsibility to oversee the largest project in our history – the $60 million construction of a new K-2 building and a new middle school building. These new buildings will serve as centerpieces for our district for decades. The entire board and our administration have worked hard to prudently manage these projects through a variety of challenges. The finish line is in sight, and I would like the opportunity to see these projects through to their conclusion.

Property taxes are an issue, especially with increasing property valuations in the district creating higher tax bills for local taxpayers. How will you keep taxes low while providing excellent educational and extracurricular opportunities for Ashland-Greenwood students?

Stille: I agree that property taxes in the State of Nebraska are too high. The increase in property valuations lies solely on each individual county. The board is acutely aware of our responsibility to the taxpayers and has worked very hard for several years to keep the levy low. As our community continues to grow, I will first and foremost continue to support the high academic standards that AGPS is known for. I will continue to be mindful of my constituents. Since I’ve been on the board, we have voted to lower the levy in 12 consecutive school years, beginning in 2011. The A-G school district has operated at or near one of the lowest levies in the state for equalized school districts (school districts that received state aid).

Heflin: Graduating students who are well prepared to enter the workforce is an asset to both our community and to our state. We need to provide dynamic experiences and opportunities to our students throughout their education. Balancing the need for these opportunities while remaining committed to wise financial stewardship is an important function of the school board.

Our community is poised to grow and is an increasingly attractive place to live, and our property valuations are reflecting that. One of the most important things I could do as an individual board member is to responsibly manage the money and resources already in hand – like ensuring that our departments are efficient in areas that we have control over, such as transportation and energy expenses. Or approving maintenance and facility improvements over time to avoid taking a large hit on new infrastructure down the road. Getting creative in ways we can maximize what we already have is the most practical way a school board member can keep taxes low.

Miller: As a district, we work very hard to ensure we are providing the highest level of quality educational and extracurricular opportunities for our students. It has always been a priority to do so in a fiscally responsible manner, and we’ve been able to achieve this in the past by keeping our overall levy among the lowest in the area. We will continue to look for ways to spend responsibly and increase opportunities for students to excel in the classroom and as members of our community.

Westerhold: I agree that property taxes are a concern. It is important to maintain our district’s high standards, but it is equally important to ensure that the AGPS tax structure is affordable for current and future residents of our communities. I am proud of the work that the AGPS board has done to lower the district’s general fund tax levy by 21% over the last three years. I support continued levy reductions whenever possible to help offset the impact of rising property valuations in our district.

With a growing enrollment, staffing is a concern. How will you deal with staffing issues?

Stille: With growing enrollment, the need for teachers in our district will increase. Nebraska is currently experiencing a teacher shortage. The A-G district, unlike many others, has always been able to fill our teaching positions. This can be attributed to our ideal location, high academic standards and excellent administrative support. As a board member, I will strive to continue to support our entire staff and administration for future sustainability of academic excellence.

Heflin: This is an issue not only for our district but districts across the nation, which means districts are having to be increasingly competitive in their efforts to retain staff. The challenge is not only to find people to fill these positions, but to find the right people, who love kids and who want to be there. However, burnout in education is a real problem. I myself used to work in a high burnout field as a former registered nurse. Ultimately, making sure our staff feel supported and are competitively compensated are the most effective ways to retain good talent.

I also believe we need to hold our students to a high standard of conduct and personal responsibility. From speaking with people in education, behavioral issues are a large contributing factor to teacher burnout. School boards need to have policies in place that support and do not hinder teachers and administrators in this area. Teachers and administrators need appropriate but effective disciplinary policies in place so that they are not spending inordinate amounts of time and energy on behavioral problems.

Miller: Staffing and facilities are always a concern for a growing district. We will continue to assess the needs of our growing student population and add staff where appropriate and also continue to look for creative ways to use our current resources to make sure we can keep our student-teacher ratio at an appropriate level with the goal of continuing to offer the students at AGPS the best educational opportunity.

Westerhold: AGPS is blessed with a strong and dedicated administrative, teaching and non-certified staff (our paraprofessionals, custodians, bus drivers, etc.). To accommodate student growth, I have supported expanding our staff to maintain appropriate student-to-teacher ratios and educational opportunities.

What are the other key issues facing the Ashland-Greenwood school district and how do you feel the school board should deal with them?

Stille: The key issue that is most important to me and facing our district is student safety. It is of the utmost importance that our students remain safe in the school setting. I will advocate to review with the administration and board, current safety measures and to look for possible areas of improvement.

Heflin: One area that I am passionate about and where I see room for improvement is in the area of school safety. As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I have several specific measures I would like to see put into place in collaboration with other board members and our administration.

These are measures that not only keep students and staff safe, but also benefit our local police department and county sheriff’s office. With the prevalence of mental health issues and bullying in our society, we have to make sure we are doing everything in our power to protect our schools.

I think bullying, social media and cell phone use at school are a growing problem for our youth. Research is showing that heavy social media use is resulting in higher rates of depression and anxiety. There is also a clear connection between these platforms and bullying. I think the school board needs to look at ways we can work with teachers and administrators to help our students. I am in favor of measures that restrict use of cell phones during the school day. I would also like to explore initiatives for students that educate them on the detrimental effects of social media on their mental health and relationships. We need to do more to guide and protect our children in this area.

Miller: Public schools across the state are faced with many issues, and we are no different. I feel that our board of education alongside our administrators, teachers and staff will continue to deal with issues facing our district, such as our growing student population, funding and finances and an ever-increasing need for student services at all levels. Providing a quality education for all students in a fiscally responsible manner has and will continue to be the goal of the district regardless of the issues we are facing.

Westerhold: Two other issues to mention: maintaining our great culture and expanding our career training offerings for students.

If you spend any amount of time in an AGPS building, you will notice the emphasis that our staff and students put on creating a positive, welcoming and encouraging culture for everyone. Maintaining this culture should be a priority as we grow, and I will continue to support our students and staff in this.

I am also interested in expanding the opportunities at AGPS for students to explore career pathways, particularly in the skilled trades. Our staff and administration have done an excellent job of growing internship programs and career learning opportunities for students over the past several years. I want to ensure that students interested in the skilled trades have opportunities of that type as well.