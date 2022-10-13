A-G makes big improvements at Capitol Conference Meet

ASHLAND- A beautiful day resulted in fast times from the entire Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country Team at the Capitol Conference Invite on Oct. 6. Everybody on the boy’s team improved their times from the A-G Invite and as a result got a fifth place with 106 points.

Leading the group was the junior Elliot Gossin in 14th place. He ended up getting to the finish line in a time of 18:03.51.

Three spots back of him in 17th place was Cooper Maack. The sophomore clocked an 18:16.52 for the fast and flat three-mile course.

Getting 31st place overall was Nick Wilhite. He battled Justin Felty of Yutan to the line and was able to out lean him in 19:09.16.

The final two finishers for the Bluejays were Logan McVay and Jaxon Powell. Getting 48th place overall was McVay who ran a 20:50.49 and Powell got 55th place and posted a 23:50.05.

Senior Dayna Wilson was the only runner for A-G in the girl’s race. She got to the line in 34th place and clocked a time of 29:04.42.

Both scoring 24 points in the boy’s team standings were Fort Calhoun and Arlington. The Pioneers won the fifth runner tiebreaker and took home the conference title.

Finishing in first place on the girl’s side was Douglas County West with 26 points. Just one point back of the Falcons with 27 points was Fort Calhoun.

This week the Bluejays are competing at the Class C-1 District Meet at the Auburn Country Club on Oct. 13. The top 15 individual finishers and then the top three teams all qualify for the Class C State Cross Country Meet at Kearney Country Club.