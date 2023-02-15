CONESTOGA – A strong defensive performance helped the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team knock off Conestoga on the road 41-30 on Feb. 7. The Bluejays were powered in the victory by 13 steals and 28 rebounds.

Trailing 4-0 to start the game, Bree Schefdore knocked down a three to pull the Bluejays back within a point. That was followed up by a pair of treys from Raeghan Craven and Marley Glock that put A-G up 11-6.

To close out the first quarter, the Bluejays added another two points which increased their advantage to 13-6.

It was a defensive slugfest on both sides in the second. A-G was able to come out on top 7-6 and went into halftime in front 20-12.

The Bluejays tacked onto their lead in the third with a pair of threes from Jadah Laughlin and Alivia Pike that gave A-G a 34-19 edge going to the final frame.

In the fourth, Conestoga fought back with 11 points. Despite this, the Bluejays hung on for an 11-point victory with the seven points they scored.

From the field, A-G shot 31% and 24% from three. They also made 50% at the free throw line and dished out eight assists.

Craven and Pike both scored eight points and Emma Keith had six. Schefdore and Glock had five apiece, Laughlin put up four, Lauren Gerdes ended up with three and Paige Comstock finished with two.

To close out the regular season, the Bluejays took on Omaha Mercy at home for senior night. A-G pushed their record to 11-11 with a 45-22 victory.

In the first quarter, the Bluejays came out firing on offense with 15 points. They would tack on eight points in the second to build a 24-17 halftime advantage.

After a strong offensive first half, the Bluejays fell back on their defense in the second half. They outscored the Monarchs 21-5 and went on to win by 23 points.

During the contest, A-G shot 46% from the field and pulled down 19 rebounds. This went along with the 19 assists, 15 steals and one block.

Keith led the Bluejays with 11 points and Pike scored eight. Finishing with six points was Craven, Schefdore put up five and both Glock and Comstock ended up with four. Scoring three points was Anna Williams, Gerdes had two and Jaycee Fangmeyer and Laughlin finished with one.

This week A-G is the second seed in the C1-2 Subdistrict at Platteview at Omaha Gross Catholic on Feb. 14. If they win that game they take on Platteview or Conestoga for the Subdistrict title game on Feb. 16. Results will be published in next week’s Gazette.