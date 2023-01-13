A-G gets back on track against Pioneers

ASHLAND – After three straight losses, the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team was able to get back in the win column against Fort Calhoun at home 54-26. With everybody back and playing, the Bluejays shot 48% from the field and 33% from three to earn the victory.

Early on, it was 9-4 in favor of A-G when the Bluejays got a steal on an inbounds pass and Emma Keith converted it into a layup. Jaycee Fangmeyer closed out the quarter with a three to increase the Bluejays lead to 14-8.

To start the second, A-G went on a 13-0 scoring run. Knocking down two threes during this sequence were Paige Comstock and Marley Glock.

Heading into halftime, the Bluejays had a big edge up 29-12.

That lead for A-G continued to grow in the second half with 11 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth. A three from Comstock to close out the contest made it a 28-point game.

Comstock led the team with 13 points and Alivia Pike had 10. Just missing out on double digits with nine was Glock and both Bree Schefdore and Keith had seven.

The Bluejays dropped to 2-6 on the season with a 41-29 loss to Auburn on the road on Jan. 2. It was a close game throughout, but A-G couldn’t overcome a 16-3 scoring run by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.

To start the contest, Keith knocked down a trey to put the Bluejays up by three. A fast break layup by Jadah Laughlin made it 8-2 at the end of the first.

Keith knocked down two threes in the second quarter. Her second triple gave the Bluejays a 16-13 advantage at halftime.

A-G continued to hold on to a slim advantage at 16-13 with three pointers from Comstock and Raeghan Craven. That lead was pushed up to 28-24 heading to the final frame.

In the fourth, Auburn started hitting a lot more threes and twos than they had throughout the other three quarters. This helped push their field goal percentage to 32% and their three point percentage up to 36%.

From the field, the Bluejays shot 25% and made 35% from three. They also pulled down 27 rebounds, dished out 10 assists, stole seven balls and had one block.

Leading A-G with 14 points was Keith and Pike ended up with six. Both scoring four points were Craven and Comstock, Laughlin dropped in two and Fangmeyer finished with one point.

Next up for the Bluejays was a home contest with Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North. The Wolves limited A-G to just two points in the first quarter and eight for the entire first half in a 62-20 loss.

The shots for the Bluejays just didn’t fall on this night as they finished with a 19% field goal percentage and 8% from behind the arc. On the glass, they were outrebounded 29 to 11 and only had four assists compared to 20 for Elkhorn North.

A-G’s top scorers were Schefdore and Pike with five points apiece. Comstock and Laughlin ended up with three points and Craven and Glock each had two.

The Bluejays started this week off with a road game at Platteview on Jan. 10. They return home to take on Raymond Central at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.