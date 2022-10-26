A-G falls to Seward in battle of Bluejays

SEWARD- To close out the regular season, the Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team had a tall task going on the road and taking on Class B No. 7 Seward on Oct. 20. Fresh off of winning the Central Conference, Seward knocked off the Bluejays in four sets.

During the first set, both teams went back and forth. In the end, it was the home squad who pulled out a four-point victory at 25-21.

A-G responded to the loss by winning the second set. Similar to the first, it was anybody’s for the taking late in the set when the Bluejays went on a run to win 25-22.

The success for A-G in the second and first didn’t translate over into the final two sets where Seward took control. They were able to dominate the third 25-8 and then closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth.

For the match, A-G had a .110 hitting percentage and 33 kills. The Bluejays also served up five aces and had three blocks at the net.

Marley Glock continues to impress this year with 12 kills, 10 digs and one ace and Jadah Laughlin had seven kills and two digs. Racking up five kills, two blocks and three digs was Lauren Gerdes and Emma Keith ended up with 21 digs.

Finishing with 30 assists, seven digs, three kills and two blocks was Craven and Presley Harms got four kills and four digs.

A-G ends the regular season one game below .500 at 14-15.

The Bluejays are the second seed in the C1-2 Subdistrict at Platteview. They played the third seed Cornerstone Christian on Oct. 24 for a shot to get to the Subdistrict Final on Oct. 25 against Platteview, Conestoga, or Omaha Gross Catholic.