A-G falls just short on the road to the Eagles

MILFORD- In a contest that came down to the wire, the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Basketball Team lost 42-40 at Milford on Dec. 17. The teams were nearly identical in every stat category except at the free throw line, where the Bluejays shot 50% and the Eagles made 79%.

With the score tied at 1-1 to start the game, Lauren Gerdes hit a three to put A-G up by three. The rolls would reverse before the end of the quarter and it was A-G who was trailing 9-7 after Milford put up eight points.

In the second quarter, Jaycee Fangmeyer started things off with a three to trim the Bluejays deficit down to 12-10.

The Eagles got on a scoring run and went up by seven runs late in the half. A layup from Gerdes off a steal made it a 22-17 contest.

A-G ended up only scoring two more points the rest of the half and went into the break trailing 27-19.

In her first game of the year, Alivia Pike made an impact for the Bluejays in the second half with a pair of threes. The second one cut A-G’s deficit down to 34-31.

With the score 35-32 to start the fourth, the Bluejays continued to fight. A three from Fangmeyer in the corner gave A-G a 40-38 edge with little time remaining.

Despite giving up a double-digit lead, Milford had one last comeback with four points that helped them pull out the win.

On the boards, the Bluejays pulled down 24 rebounds had eight assists and four steals. They also shot 37% from the field and 42% from three.

Leading A-G with 11 points was Pike and Gerdes dropped in 10. Scoring seven points was Fangmeyer and Emma Keith had six.

Putting up three points was Paige Comstock, Bree Schefdore had two and Raeghan Craven finished with one.

This week the Bluejays took on Class B No. 9 Bennington at home on Dec. 20. The Badgers entered the game with a 3-2 record and knocked off Omaha Gross Catholic 49-32 their last time out.