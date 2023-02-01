A-G dominates early rounds of NCC tourney

ASHLAND – For the second time this season, it was the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team who got the better of Arlington at home on Jan. 23. The Bluejays came up with 12 steals in the contest and went on to defeat the Eagles 62-23.

The defense carried A-G in the beginning as they gave up only two points to Arlington in the first quarter. On the other end, the Bluejays scored 12 points and had a 10-point lead.

Things continued to click for A-G offensively in the second with 18 points. Three of those points came on a trey from Cade Bridges that put the Bluejays in front 30-10 at halftime.

Early in the third, Dawson Theis hit a triple to extend the A-G edge out to 23 points. Bridges closed out a 14-0 run for the Bluejays in the quarter with his second triple.

Heading to the final frame, it was all A-G up 42-10.

The bench got in on the scoring action in the fourth with Landon Mohs and Isaac Carson knocking down treys and Derek Tonjes finding the hoop on a fast break layup. In the end, the Bluejays put up 18 points and went on to win by 39.

From the field, A-G shot 51% and made 35% from behind the arc.

Pacing the Bluejays with 13 points was Brooks Kissinger and Tonjes put up 10. Third on the team in scoring with eight points was Dane Jacobsen and Dawson Thies had seven. Scoring six points were Cougar Konzem and Bridges and Carson finished with five.

In the semifinals, A-G had another home game against Conestoga on Jan. 26. They took down the Cougars once again 65-26.

“Our defense did a great job throughout the game making Conestoga uncomfortable and forcing them into 23 turnovers,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “It took a while for our offense to get going, but we had a really good 2nd half as far as what we want to do offensively because we took better care of the basketball.”

From the start, the Bluejays dominated as they built a 12-2 lead in the first. Conestoga bounced back in the second by outscoring A-G 12-11.

Going into halftime, the Bluejays still had a nine-point advantage at 22-13.

After letting the Cougars hang around in the first half, A-G picked up the intensity on both sides of the ball in the second half. They outscored Conestoga 17-8 in the third and 26-5 in the fourth as they went on to build a 39-point advantage.

The Bluejays shot very well in the game making 63% of their shots and 88% of their free throws. They also pulled down 21 rebounds with 17 steals, 13 assists and two blocks.

Putting up 14 points with four assists and three rebounds was Kissinger. Bridges scored 13 points, Konzem had 11 and both Thies and Jacobsen ended up with four.

A-G played Boys Town at home on Jan. 31. Later in the week they are at Douglas County West at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.