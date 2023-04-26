SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams continued to make strides in the right direction at the Platteview Invite on April 20. Taking fourth place overall with 64 points were the Bluejay boys and the girls took fifth place with 68.33 points.

“I was pleased with our overall performance,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “We are putting together some consistent performances as we head into conference and districts, which is what we’re looking for.”

Coming up with a gold medal performance for the A-G boys in the 200 meter dash was Nathan Upton in a time of 23.13. He followed that up by clocking an 11.32 in the 100 meter dash and to get second place overall.

In the shot put, Tobin Engelhard took first place with a mark of 49-08.25. Right behind him in second was Luke Lambert with a toss of 45-09.25.

“Tobin Engelhard is so close to breaking 50 feet in the shot,” Thimm said. “He won yesterday with another throw of over 49 feet.”

Also medaling in the discus and coming in fourth place was Lambert with a throw of 131-02.

Earning a second place finish in the 300 meter hurdles for the Bluejays was Thomas Spears. The sophomore got to the line in a time of 44.33.

In both the 4x100 and the 4x800 meter relays, A-G ended up in fourth place. Lleyton West, Aiden Krumwiede, Tristan Harms and Upton clocked a 45.93 in the 4x100 and Spears, Logan Fangmeyer, Nick Wilhite and Cooper Maack ran a 9:18.45 in the 4x800.

Finishing in fifth place overall was the 4x400 meter relay squad of Krumwiede, Ty Beetison, Maack and Spears with a time of 3:45.87.

Ty Beetison came away with a pair of individual medals in the field events. The senior got fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-06 and fifth in the high jump by clearing 5-08.

For the Bluejays girls, they were led by Lauren Gerdes, who won the high jump. She was finally able to get over the 5-02 hump by clearing the bar by another inch.

On the track, Jadah Laughlin earned a gold medal by getting to the line in 15.50 in the 100 meter hurdles. Two spots back in fifth place overall was Paxton Beranek, who ran a 17.98.

Both Laughlin and Beranek also medaled in the 300 meter hurdles as well. Laughlin took third by posting a 49.04 and Beranek clocked a 53.45.

A-G earned a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay. The team of Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Gerdes and Laughlin ran a 52.15.

The 4x800 relay group of Audrey Whitehead, Ava Miller, Mira Comstock and Jaycee Fangmeyer fought for third place after running an 11:31.93.

Picking up a pair of medals in the sprints were Sargent and Gerdes. Coming in fifth in a time of 13.67 in the 100 meter dash was Sargent and Gerdes took sixth in the 200 meter dash after posting a 28.18.

On top of her medals on the track, Sargent was second in the long jump with a jump of 15-08 and Alivia Pike came in third in the pole vault by clearing 8-00. Finishing in a three-way tie in sixth place was Ellie Milburn with a vault of 6-06.

The final medals of the meet for the Bluejay girls came in the shot put where Malia Howard got fifth with a mark of 33-09 and Kealie Riecken got sixth with a toss of 32-04.

“Platteview is always a challenging meet with great competition that brings out PRs (personal record),” A-G Head Coach Andrea King said. “I was really pleased about the performances we saw on the track and the number of PRs that were recorded. As we enter the true competition part of the season, I am excited to see what our girls will be able to accomplish against some solid teams.”

A-G took part in the Conestoga Invite on April 24. They will be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at Arlington at 10 a.m. on April 29.