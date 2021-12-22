A-G continues string of dominant victories

MURRAY – A furious start for the Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team allowed them to dominate 81-42 on the road at Conestoga on Dec. 14. The Bluejays had their offense clicking on all cylinders and improved defensively throughout the contest.
“We did not defend as well in the first half as we would have liked,” A-G head coach Jacob Mohs said. “But, in the second half, we did a really good job as we kept the pace of play in our favor and wore them down a bit. We were very balanced scoring with five players in double figures and three others with at least six points. We moved the ball well on offense and were unselfish, which led to a season-high 20 assists. We also had a season-best 16 steals as we were able to create 22 turnovers which led to some good transition opportunities. We have made some strides in areas and we want to continue to improve and be consistent.”
In the first quarter, Max Parker got the scoring going for the Bluejays with a layup in transition. That was followed up by Cougar Konzem and Parker knocking down threes that extended the lead to 10-4.
Later on in the quarter, Evan Shepard scored on a fast break layup in transition, and two plays later Cale Jacobsen made a layup off a Cougar turnover. At the end of the first, A-G was up by nine at 23-14.
Early on in the second, Conestoga and the Bluejays went back and forth trading baskets. That was until Cade Bridges and Shepard buried a pair of threes giving A-G the 16-13 edge on the scoreboard in the quarter and the 39-27 lead at the half.
The Bluejays came out of the break and went on a 10-5 run, capped off by a corner three from Parker. On the Cougar’s next possession, the ball was stolen away and Shepard made a layup extending the lead to 51-32.
Cale Jacobsen continued his great game with a three that extended the lead to 59-32.
After everything was said and done, A-G outscored Conestoga 25-10 in the quarter. Heading to fourth it was 64-37 Bluejays.
The best defense of the game was recorded by A-G in the final frame. They only allowed the Cougars to score five points the rest of the way.
Cale Jacobsen led the team with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Scoring 12 points with four rebounds was Shepard, Brooks Kissinger had 11 points and three assists, both Konzem and Parker had 10 points and three rebounds, Dane Jacobsen and Ty Carey scored seven points, Bridges had six points and Walker Grell and Jaxson Hamm scored one.
In what looked to be the toughest game of the year to date for A-G on paper, the Bluejays dismantled Class C-1 No. 7 Milford in every facet of the game 65-39.
It started in the first quarter, where Cale Jacobsen dunked the ball on a fast break to put A-G up by four. Several plays later Max Parker stole the ball and took it the other way for a dunk as well, increasing the lead to 10-4.
After a three-pointer made by Konzem in the corner, the Bluejays clung to a 16-10 advantage at the end of the first.
In the second quarter that lead continued to balloon with two three’s from Dane Jacobsen, a Bridges three, a fast break layup from Shepard and a three from Parker.
In total, A-G scored 26 points in the quarter and held Milford to just six points. At halftime, it was 42-16 in favor of the Bluejays.
Out of the break, it was still A-G who controlled the game by winning the scoring battle 16-10 in the third. Bridges had two of those points in the quarter on a layup in transition.
The offense was very well distributed by the Bluejays in this contest. Shepard led the team with 13 points, Parker scored 12, Cale and Dane Jacobsen both had 11, Konzem scored seven, Bridges ended with five, Carey scored four and Hamm dropped in two points.
A-G had another matchup with a rated opponent in Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo at home on Dec. 21. Results from that game can be found in next week’s paper.