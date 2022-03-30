A-G board approves capital outlay plan

ASHLAND – At its regular meeting, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education considered the district’s spending for the coming year, which includes the potential for a number of major improvements to be made throughout the district’s facilities.

On March 21, the board approved a capital outlay plan for the 2022-23 school year, which allows Superintendent Jason Libal to bid out priority items and projects on the list as he sees fit. Items included are as varied as a new carpet cleaner and a new sound system at Memorial Stadium. Both of those improvements are likely to take place, Libal said, but that doesn’t mean every item on the list will get crossed off by May 2023.

“Capital outlay typically comes under budget,” Libal said. “If there’s a project that exceeds what we think is fiscally responsible, we’ll just pump the brakes.”

The possible expense items are broken up into two priority levels, and four items are sorted into depreciation fund expenditures, on which Libal said the district is likely to move forward. Those items include the sound system replacement at Memorial Stadium and the carpet cleaner, as well as carpet replacements at the elementary school and a new copier for the elementary school media center. The estimated total cost of those items is $89,100.

Likely big-ticket items in the Priority 1 section (which would be paid for using the district’s general fund), Libal said, are a district-wide HVAC network, an accounting software upgrade and the addition of platforms on the high school gym’s bleachers to house a drum set and the district’s Striv broadcasting operations. Libal said he has received fair quotes on those items.

The Priority 1 section includes other major projects, such as expanded seating and restrooms at Memorial Stadium, an additional portable classroom at the high school and improvements to the courtyard created with the expansion of the middle school/high school building in the late 2000s.

Libal said it’s possible that those three projects would be delayed, particularly if building costs continue as they have.

“The cost of items is not cheap right now,” Libal said. “We want to try to get some of these projects done but at the same time be fiscally responsible as well.”

If carried out, the Memorial Stadium project would add berm seating that could accommodate lawn chairs and blankets, and the facility’s restrooms would be expanded. Libal said he has been working with DLR Group to develop a plan, but the $50,000 price tag attached to the project is not finalized.

If the middle school courtyard project was taken on, it would “include substantial concrete work, outdoor turf, seating,” according to Libal’s summary of budget items. The district would pay $35,000 for the project, while the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Foundation has committed to chip in $25,000.

Curriculum Supervisor Jill Finkey said the area has been used occasionally by Kristi Bundy’s science classes because her classroom has an access door to it. But the area has often gone unused.

“It’s just really hard to maintain that area (as it is), and I think we could get more use out of that area,” Libal said.

