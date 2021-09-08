9/11 program at SAC Museum

ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will host a Patriot Day program on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the museum.

The event, which will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, will begin at 11 a.m. with posting of the colors. Samuel Kennedy will perform the “National Anthem.”

The featured speaker will be Michael “Sudsy” Sutherland, a former US Air Force Tactical Air Control Party member.

Sutherland served seven years in the US Air Force as a Tactical Air Control Party member, from August 2000 through July 2007. During his active duty tour, he supported US Army ground combat units at Ft. Riley, Kansas (March 2001 to April 2003); Camp Casey, Republic of Korea (May 2003 to 2004) and finally Ft. Wainwright, Alaska (July 2004 to 2007).

During this time he deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Intrinsic Action/Southern Watch (April 2002 to June 2002) and twice to Iraq (August 2005 to February 2006 and November 2006 to May 2007).

