4-H Trap continues successful start

LINCOLN – The Ashland 4-H trap team had their second competition of the spring at the Lincoln Trap and Skeet Club on March 19. It was a great day for the group as they ended up taking home seven first place finishes.

Finishing as the Junior Male top shooter for the day was Mason McClellan who scored 46 points. Three points behind him in fourth place in the overall standing was Henry Hildebrand with 43 points.

The Ashland 4-H club also had the Junior Female champion in Sara Thiellen with 40 points. Getting third place was Lillie Ludlow with a score of 38 and Addison Rist was fourth with a 36 after her round of shooting clays.

Going one and two in the team standings for the juniors were two teams from Ashland. Winning was Linden Behney, Mason McClellan, Beau Smith, Kade Brauckmuller and Jackson Bailiff with 205 points and finishing eight points back and as runner-up was Easton Roeber, Hudson Bedlan, Cayden Erftmier, Jameson Berby and Henry Hildebrand.

Parker Dimmitt was the champion for the Seniors 16s. His winning score from his shoot was a 50.

Also placing in the Seniors 16s for Ashland was Clint Mumm who got second with a 49, Dylan Siemers who took third with a 49 and Randy Kloke who got seventh place with a score of 48.

The top female performer in the Seniors 16s competition on the girl’s side was Janice Tejada of Ashland 4-H by finishing her shoot with a score of 49. One point back and in second place was Janice Tejeda and Mollie Konen took fifth place by finishing with a 45.

Coming through as the team champs for the seniors 16s was Kloke, Siemers, Mumm, Konen and Tejeda with 240 points. Getting second place and finishing 10 points behind them was Mathias Johansson, Dimmitt, Jake Sorenson, Colton Kirchmann and Cayden Siemers by posting a 230.

Riding off the success she had in the 16s, Konen took home first place in the Senior Handicaps for Females with a score of 45.

Both Jacob Thiellen and Mathias Johansson were third in two different Senior Handicap categories. In the 20-21 yard shooting competition, Thiellen scored a 42, and Johansson also finished with a 42 in 22-23 yards.

In the Senior Handicaps 24-25 yards, Ashland had the top three finishers. They were Koke who won with a score of 45, and Mumm and Tejeda went second and third by finishing their rounds with 43.

The Senior Handicaps team of Koke, Dylan Siemers, Mumm, Konen and Tejeda got first place with 218 total points for their shoot. Coming in sixth place were Johansson, Dimmitt, Sorenson, Kirchmann and Siemers with a 189.

The Senior HOA Male top performer featured five Ashland competitors in the top 10. Koke was the champion with a 93, Mumm got second with 92 points, Siemers was third with a 91, Dimmitt took fourth place with a 90 and Johansson was ninth with 88 points.

Tejeda took first in the Senior HOA Female competition with 92 points and Konen was right behind her in second place with 90 points.

The final award was given out to the highest overall team score. That was awarded to the Ashland group of Koke, Siemers, Mumm, Konen and Tejeda with 458 points, and Johansson, Dimmitt, Sorenson, Kirchmann and Siemers ended up getting third with 419 points.

Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.