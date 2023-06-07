Boys Shot Put
Jake Scanlon (Wahoo)- 54-03.75
Tobin Engelhard (Ashland-Greenwood)- 51-00.75
Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo)-50-09
Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood)- 50-08.50
Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann)- 50-06.50
Girls Shot Put
Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann)- 39-04.50
Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann)- 36-07
Malia Howard (Ashland-Greenwood)- 36-02.50
Ellie Lloyd (Yutan)- 35-05
Maura Tichota (Yutan)- 35-01
Boys Discus
Jake Scanlon (Wahoo)- 162-02
Derek Wacker (Yutan)- 160-04
Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann)- 153-01
Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo)- 147-11
Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood)-144-04
Girls Discus
Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann)- 126-07
Maura Tichota (Yutan)- 121-09
Ellie Lloyd (Yutan)- 120-10
Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann)- 115-08
Malia Howard (Ashland-Greenwood)- 112-11
Boys Pole Vault
Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood)- 13-00
Robbie Rist (Ashland-Greenwood)- 12-00
Caden Smart (Wahoo)- 11-06
Joey Benjamin (Yutan)- 11-06
Max Egr (Yutan)- 11-01
Girls Pole Vault
Alivia Pike (Ashland-Greenwood)- 9-04
Megan Robinson (Wahoo)- 9-00
Gabi Tederman (Yutan)- 8-08
Grace Darling (Wahoo)- 8-06
Hailey Kube and Bella Tederman (Yutan)- 8-00
Boys High Jump
Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann)- 6-04
Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood)- 6-01
Garett Grandgenett (Wahoo)- 6-01
Jett Arensberg (Yutan)- 6-00
Reid Otto (Raymond Central)-5-11
Girls High Jump
Lauren Gerdes (Ashland-Greenwood)- 5-05
Kylie Krajicek (Yutan)- 5-02
McKenna Jones (Yutan)-5-01
McKenna Smith (Wahoo)- 5-00
Bridget Whitney (Bishop Neumann)- 5-00
Boys Long Jump
Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann)- 21-03
Gavin Gehle (Raymond Central)-20-07.50
Sam Edmonds (Wahoo)- 20-05.75
Branden Koranda (Mead)- 20-04.25
Benji Nelson (Wahoo)-20-04
Girls Long Jump
Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs)- 16-08.75
Madelyn Lubischer (Raymond Central)- 16-04.50
Adelyn Heiss (Raymond Central)- 15-07.50
Julia Ingwersen (Bishop Neumann)- 15-04
Jenna Benjamin (Yutan)- 15-02
Boys Triple Jump
Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann)- 45-09
Benji Nelson (Wahoo)- 43-10.25
Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo)- 42-05.25
Gavin Gehle (Raymond Central)- 42-01.25
Branden Koranda (Mead)- 41-04
Girls Triple Jump
Adelyn Heiss (Raymond Central)- 31-10.50
Kylie Krajicek (Yutan)- 31-07
Julia Ingwersen (Bishop Neumann)- 31-03.50
Jenna Benjamin (Yutan)- 30-10
Grace Ryan (Bishop Neumann)- 30-07
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Sam Edmonds (Wahoo)- 10.92
Zach Krajicek (Yutan)- 11.02
Nathan Upton (Ashland-Greenwood)- 11.08
Tyler Else (Mead)- 11.42
Jett Arensberg (Yutan)- 11.51
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Kerstyn Chapek (Bishop Neumann) — 12.35
Madelyn Lubischer (Raymond Central) — 12.81
Molly Besch (Yutan) — 12.92
Taylor Kopeky (Raymond Central) – 12.95
Sava Hitz (Raymond Central) — 13.33
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Sam Edmonds (Wahoo)- 22.08
Jett Arensberg (Yutan)- 22.84
Zach Krajicek (Yutan)- 23.00
Nathan Upton (Ashland-Greenwood)- 23.08
Derek Wacker (Yutan)- 23.15
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Kerstyn Chapek (Bishop Neumann)- 25.43
Taylor Kopeky (Raymond Central)- 26.80
Molly Besch (Yutan)- 27.03
Lillie Harris (Wahoo)- 27.85
Juliana Larsen (Ashland-Greenwood) and Michelle Huckeby (Mead)- 28.24
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Zach Fox (Wahoo)- 51.94
Calvin Sassaman (Bishop Neumann)- 52.56
Tyler Else (Mead)- 52.77
Garrett Grandgenett (Wahoo)- 53.04
Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann)- 53.46
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Kerstyn Chapek (Bishop Neumann)- 59.62
Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs)- 1:01.06
McKenna Jones (Yutan)- 1:02.35
Kinsley Bosak (Bishop Neumann)- 1:02.82
McKenna Smith (Wahoo)- 1:03.53
Boys 800 Meter Run
Kyle Babst (Wahoo)- 1:58.14
AJ Arensberg (Yutan)- 2:08.07
Calvin Babst (Wahoo)- 2:09.44
Joseph Haberman (Bishop Neumann)- 2:10.25
Wyatt Svoboda (Raymond Central)- 2:11
Girls 800 Meter Run
Gabi Tederman (Yutan)- 2:25.83
Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs)- 2:27.16
McKenna Smith (Wahoo)- 2:30.67
Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann)- 2:31.79
Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead)- 2:38.03
Boys 1,600 Meter Run
Kyle Babst (Wahoo)- 4:53.01
Landon Lubischer (Raymond Central)- 4:57.11
Logan Kleffner (Wahoo)- 4:58.58
Chase Peterson (Wahoo)- 5:03.03
Graham Huffman (Cedar Bluffs)- 5:07.29
Girls 1,600 Meter Run
Erin Golladay (Wahoo)- 5:45.99
Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann)- 5:48.02
Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann)- 6:04.11
Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead)- 6:15.15
Taylor Lockman (Raymond Central)- 6:20.23
Boys 3,200 Meter Run
Nick Wilhite (Ashland-Greenwood)- 10:41.30
Cole Dubas (Raymond Central)- 10:51.51
Logan Kleffner (Wahoo)- 11:09.70
Justin Felty (Mead)- 11:13.82
Graham Huffman (Cedar Bluffs)- 11:48.89
Girls 3,200 Meter Run
Mira Comstock (Ashland-Greenwood)- 13:17.89
Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead)- 13:48.02
Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann)- 13:50.24
Jaycee Fangmeyer (Ashland-Greenwood)- 13:54.25
Isabelle Zelazney (Bishop Neumann)- 14:02.65
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Zach Fox (Wahoo)- 38.87
Calvin Sassaman (Bishop Neumann)- 40.23
Reid Otto (Raymond Central)- 41.80
Henry Stuhr (Bishop Neumann)- 42.47
William Sassaman (Bishop Neumann)- 43.36
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann)- 44.54
Jadah Laughlin (Ashland-Greenwood)- 47.05
Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs)- 47.78
AJ Bosak (Bishop Neumann)- 47.90
Mylee Tichota (Yutan)- 49.22
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Zach Fox (Wahoo)- 14.41
Beau Fujan (Bishop Neumann)- 15.48
William Nielson (Wahoo)- 15.72
Henry Stuhr (Bishop Neumann)- 15.89
Reid Otto (Raymond Central)- 16.07
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann)- 15.19
Jadah Laughlin (Ashland-Greenwood)- 15.31
Mylee Tichota (Yutan)- 16.53
AJ Bosak (Bishop Neumann)- 16.33
Kylie Krajicek (Yutan)- 16.89
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Yutan (Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensberg, Joey Benjamin and Derek Wacker)- 43.90
Wahoo (Peyton Hurt, Avery Wieting, Kip Brigham and Sam Edmonds)- 45.28
Ashland-Greenwood (Tristan Harms, Aiden Krumwiede, Lleyton West and Nathan Upton)- 45.40
Bishop Neumann (Caleb Chavatal, Trevor Sladky, Calvin Sassaman and Connor Schutt)- 45.74
Mead (Hayden Cunningham, Branden Koranda, Beau LaCroix and Tyler Else)- 46.26
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Bishop Neumann (Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Ela Lanik and AJ Bosak)- 50.73
Ashland-Greenwood (Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes and Jadah Laughlin)- 52.01
Yutan (Molly Besch, Mylee Tichota, Maura Tichota and Allison Kirchmann)- 52.28
Raymond Central (Sava Hitz, Madelyn Lubischer, Kamarin Simmons and Taylor Kopeky)- 53.23
Mead (Kailey Strait, Michelle Huckeby, Taylar Shull and Addison O’Brien)- 55.65
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Wahoo (Zach Fox, Garrett Grandgenett, Kyle Babst and Sam Edmonds)- 3:25.42
Bishop Neumann (Kannon Cada, Henry Stuhr, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman)- 3:33.58
Yutan (Lucas Bussing, Nolan Timm, AJ Arensberg and Derek Wacker)- 3:35.11
Ashland-Greenwood (Aiden Krumwiede, Ty Beetison, Cooper Maack and Thomas Spears)- 3:45.02
Raymond Central (Wyatt Svoboda, Jace Badberg, Pete Nacke and Reid Otto)- 3:45.21
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Bishop Neumann (Kerstyn Chapek, Adelyn Zwick, Nicole Blum and Kinslee Bosak)- 4:05.30
Yutan (McKenna Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman, Mylee Tichota)- 4:12.24
Cedar Bluffs (Addison Newill, Kaylee Adams, Hannah Cozad and Maddie Thomas)- 4:27.76
Wahoo (McKenna Smith, Lillie Harris, Alyssa Havlovic and Megan Robinson)- 4:31.83
Ashland-Greenwood (Shelby Lyons, Ellie Milburn, Audrey Whitehead and Lauren Gerdes)- 4:33.93
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Wahoo (Garrett Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst)- 8:19.17
Cedar Bluffs (Graham Huffman, Nash Honeywell, Oscar Tauson and Christopher Amaya)- 8:32.67
Raymond Central (Landon Lubischer, Preston Lubischer, Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda)- 8:42.94
Ashland-Greenwood (Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist, Nick Wilhite and Thomas Spears)- 8:49.82
Bishop Neumann (Kannon Cada, Trent Moudry, Jacob Rezac and Joseph Wyllie)- 8:52.81
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Bishop Neumann (Nicole Blum, Isabelle Zelazny, Grace Ryan and Adelyn Zwick)- 10:16.68
Wahoo (Erin Golladay, Alyssa Havlovic, Addy Kenning and McKenna Smith)- 10:42.85
Cedar Bluffs (Allison Reade, Addison Newill, Ali Bartholomaus and Kaylee Adams)- 11:19.20
Ashland-Greenwood (Audrey Whitehead, Ava Miller, Mira Comstock and Jaycee Fangmeyer)- 11:26.10
Yutan- (Names not available) 14:02.64