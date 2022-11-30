2022 All-Area Team: Underclassmen making splash in volleyball

WAHOO- For the 2022 High School Volleyball Season in the Saunders County area, it was the underclassmen that were able to steal the show. This year, there were four sophomores who made the All-Area First Team which was the most of any grade. Second was the junior class with two, and there was one freshman and one senior.

In many aspects, this season was a building year for a lot of the volleyball programs in the area that were dealing with inexperience. It allowed new girls to step up for their teams and they did exactly that.

With lots of experience returning back to these area schools off the All-Area Team, the future looks bright for the Saunders County schools to be a force in volleyball in the years to come.

Quincy Cotter, Raymond Central, Sophomore

This year, Quincy Cotter was the go-to attacker for Raymond Central. Her work at the net, allowed the sophomore to set a new school record with 310 kills.

Cotter was very efficient in getting those 310 kills with a .201 hitting percentage to go along with 10 blocks. In the back row, she finished with 262 digs and 11 assists.

If that wasn’t enough, Cotter was also deadly at the service line, leading the Mustangs with 40 aces on the season.

In the biggest matches, Cotter knew how to raise her play. This was documented against a Malcolm squad who qualified for state, where she had 10 kills to lead Raymond Central.

Her play this season was definitely beyond her years. She will be a focal point for a Mustangs program that continues to become more and more competitive.

Hayden Osmera, Wahoo, Sophomore

With the absence of Mya Larson due to graduation, Hayden Osmera stepped into the role of big hitter at the net for Wahoo during the 2022 season. The sophomore was nothing short of spectacular as she led the Saunders County Schools with 333 kills.

She also had over 300 digs on the season with a grand total of 381.

At the service line, Osmera registered 45 aces. She was also able to do something unusual for an outsider hitter and that’s get 23 assists. All in all, it goes to show how important her presence was on the court for the Warriors success.

The best game of the year for Osmera came in a five set thriller with conference foe Beatrice at home. In the victory for Wahoo, she had 25 kills, four aces, 21 digs and two assists.

Caitlin McGuigan, Bishop Neumann, Junior

Similar to the other players on the list, Caitlin McGuigan filled in a big role for Bishop Neumann as the primary target at the net this season. She finished with a team high 276 kills which was the third most in the area.

The junior also did work in the back row, with 375 digs which led the Cavaliers as well.

“Caitlin led our team defensively and offensively and took over a major role as one of our primary passers in serve receive,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said.

Against a five loss Yutan squad in the Sub-District Tournament, McGuigan powered the Cavaliers with a team leading 16 kills and 31 digs. She was also able to drop in one ace.

She will definitely be one of the focal points of an experienced Neumann squad coming back next year.

Mylee Tichota, Yutan, Freshman

In a season where there was a lot of unknown surrounding the Yutan Volleyball Program, Mylee Tichota was a welcomed edition and helped power the Chieftains to an area best 25 wins. The freshman was able to use her size to her advantage as she registered a team high 65 blocks, which was the second most out of the Saunders County schools.

Her skills didn’t stop at blocking balls, as Tichota finished second on the team in kills with 176. She also had 256 digs, 48 aces, 19 assists and a .229 hitting percentage.

“Mylee is a great asset,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “She can hit, pass, set, serve and block. She can do it all. Most middles leave the game, but Mylee plays all six rotations. Not only does she play great defense, but she is a primary serve receiver. I could put her anywhere on the floor.”

Raeghan Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, Sophomore

Stepping up as one of the leaders for Ashland-Greenwood as only a sophomore this season was Raeghan Craven. From the setter position, she was lights out with a team high 679 assists and 263 digs.

“Big leader and very competitive,” A-G Head Coach Megan Rossell said. “If she wasn’t on the court we would crumble. She is so knowledgeable it’s like having a coach out there. She is second in our conference for assists and reached 1,000 assists this year.”

On top of those stats, Craven ended up with 26 aces and had a 97.2 serving percentage. She also did some work at the net with 57 kills and 13 blocks.

Like so many players on this list, Craven got better when her team needed her the most. In an upset win over Yutan in September at home, she set up the Bluejays offense with 47 assists and had 21 digs.

Audrey Waido, Wahoo, Sophmore

Audrey Waido of Wahoo was another great setter in the area who reached 1,000 career assists as only a sophomore. By a wide margin, she led the six Saunders County schools with 807 assists while also coming up with 263 digs.

At the net, Waido was no slouch either, with 20 blocks which was third for the Warriors. She also had 62 kills and a .333 hitting percentage.

When Wahoo needed a big serve, Waido could be counted on with 30 on the season.

Waido was able to put a great stat line together when the Warriors played Beatrice at home on Sept. 22. In a five set thriller, she had 51 assists, 10 digs, two kills and one ace.

Look for Wahoo to be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years. With a setter like Waido, the sky will be the limit for the Warriors.

Lily Bolden, Bishop Neumann, Junior

In every aspect of her game, Lily Bolden improved for Bishop Neumann this season. The junior found herself near the top or at the top in every major statistical category for the Cavaliers.

She had a team high 425 assists to go along with 251 digs, which was second for Bishop Neumann. Her presence at the net can’t be overlooked either with 30 blocks and 140 kills.

With everything that Bolden can do well on the court, the most lethal part of her game is her serving. She dropped in a team leading 53 aces, which most of the time came at the most opportune times when the Cavaliers needed them the most.

“Lily led the team in assists and aces and stepped up offensively and defensively this year,” Sladky said. “Lily also had a 92.7% serving efficiency.”

Janie Munter, Mead, Senior

In a year full of transition on the court for Mead, Janie Munter stepped up as a senior leader with her play on the court. You would be hard press to find anyone who meant more to the success of their team than Munter for the Raiders.

She finished the year with 216 kills altogether and led the team in kills in well over half of their matches. Munter was also deadly at the service line with 41 aces.

Defensively, she had 253 digs and also had 12 blocks.

One of Munter’s best matches of the year came when the Raiders upset C-2 Weeping Water in their home triangular at the end of the year. She had a team high 13 kills, 12 digs and two aces.

Her play helped carry along so many players for Mead this year that were getting their first taste of high school varsity experience.