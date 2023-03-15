WAHOO – The Saunders County Historical Society is swinging into its 60th anniversary with a night devoted to the decade that brought us the Beatles, hippies, the Vietnam War and the organization itself.

On Thursday, March 23, the society will hold a ‘60s-themed Night at the Museum from 6-9 p.m. at the Saunders County Museum in Wahoo.

“It just seemed like a very fitting theme to do the ‘60s since that was the decade the historical society was founded. It’s a fun decade to remember,” said SCHS President Lisa Brichacek, one of the committee members working on this and other events that will commemorate the organization’s founding year – 1963.

The evening will include games and trivia, a silent auction, music and refreshments that harken back to the 1960s.

“Anything on a toothpick was in style in the ‘60s,” Brichacek said.

Those attending in their coolest 1960s gear will compete in a costume contest as well.

“We are encouraging people to come dressed in what was fashionable in the ‘60s,” Brichacek said.

The costumes are causing some excitement around the community, said Saunders County Museum Curator Erin Houser.

“Lots of people are talking about coming up with costumes,” she said.

The society has held “Night at the Museum” events in the past as a way to bring people to see the museum’s exhibits and to let the historical society members relax and socialize after hours. The museum’s regular open hours are during the day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The events rarely have a theme, however. But this theme is one that they can have fun with, Brichacek said.

“Even if you didn’t live through the 60s, you know what happened or you have a tradition or trinket that makes you think about that time,” she added.

The March 23 event is the first in a series of happenings scheduled throughout 2023 that will celebrate the 60th anniversary.

“Sixty is a very significant milestone, so we thought we’d better do things throughout the year,” said Brichacek. “To make it more like a year to remember instead of having one big celebration that noted the 60th anniversary.”

Houser agreed, noting that having multiple events will keep the anniversary in the public’s mind longer.

“We’d rather have it spread out for an entire year rather than have one big thing and then they forget about it,” she said.

The series of events includes two other major events and enhancements to annual activities during the year.

Brichacek said the committee named the major events the “facets,” alluding to the fact that a 60th anniversary is considered a diamond anniversary.

The “facets” include a ‘60s-themed fashion show on May 20 run by Sue McClain, a vintage garment collector who has spoken about the history of fashion at Christmas on the Prairie and other events held at the museum in previous years. She has a museum and store called “Yesterday’s Lady” in Beatrice.

On April 27, the museum’s bi-monthly “Lunch and Listen” event starting at 12 p.m. will focus on Hanson House. The birthplace of Wahoo native and Pulitzer Prize winner Howard Hanson, Hanson House was the first property to be acquired by SCHS – even before the museum was built.

The Saunders County Historical Society held its first meeting on Jan. 13, 1963 and filed articles of incorporation within a few weeks. Clyde Worrall was the organization’s first president. Other board members included Ben Noerenberg, Derrel Ludi and William Placek, all of Wahoo; Wilmer Eliason of Mead, Frances Beaman of Ceresco and Carl Nygren of Ashland.

One of the first projects the newly-formed organization tackled was the Hanson House.

The Wahoo Women’s Club had been working on ways to restore the famous landmark, which sits at the corner of 12th and Linden streets, as a way to honor Hanson, who was a renowned music educator, composer and musician.

But the women’s club was not able to raise the money needed for the project. After Hanson was alerted to the situation, he purchased the home for $2,000 in late 1962. Less than six months later, Hanson sold the home to the City of Wahoo for $1, which was deeded to SCHS in July.

These transactions were made with the blessing of the women’s club, which continued to raise money to restore the home. The club met there for many years, until they disbanded in 2013. At that time, operation and maintenance of the facility was turned over to SCHS.

It took little over a decade for the entire museum to begin its evolution. The museum was constructed on land donated by retired Burlington Railroad Depot agent Joseph Bowers. The building was completed in 1976. Nearly 20 years later, the Anderson-Nelson addition was built.

The campus also includes the Wahoo Burlington Railroad Depot, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (as is the Hanson House). Two years after the depot closed in 1972, Burlington Northern Railroad donated the depot to SCHS.

Historic structures from across the county have been moved to the museum grounds over the years, including the District 42 school house, Weston Presbyterian Church, Kavan log cabin, Memphis Post Office, a railroad caboose and a “Wahoo-built” crib.

In addition to the “facets,” there are diamond “enhancements” being made to regular events like the volunteer appreciation brunch, annual barbecue fundraiser and car show.

Brichacek said the June 9 barbecue will have ‘60s-themed activities in the museum’s outbuildings and they will add a special 1960s category to the judging for the Aug. 19 car show.

“Again, just to highlight that 60th anniversary,” she added.

Another special event happening during its anniversary year doesn’t directly tie in with the celebration, but is still a big honor for SCHS.

SCHS will be hosting a “Museums on Main Street” exhibition from Smithsonian Institution called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.” Programs and local exhibits will take place at the museum in connection with the exhibit, which will run from Aug. 29 to Oct. 7.

“It really does add to everything we’ve got going on this year,” Brichacek said.

The goal of the diamond anniversary “facets” and “enhancements” and the Smithsonian exhibit are to bring people to the museum.

“I love seeing the excitement when people come in for the first time,” the SCHS president said.

Whether it is the first visit or the 60th, there is always something new to see, according to Brichacek.

“I’m sure you haven’t seen it all,” she said.