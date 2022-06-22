$11 million radio system recommended for county

WAHOO – In December, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Rey Freeman Communications Consulting to perform a study that would help the county decide on an emergency radio system that would upgrade the county’s current system, which local emergency services agencies have said is shaky at best.

Six months later, at the board’s June 14 meeting, Freeman returned to the board with his findings. From his perspective, there are several options the county can choose, but only one that will give first responders a modern communication platform.

That option, proposed in 2021 by Motorola, would replace the county’s conventional 800-megahertz system, which was installed in 2005 and that county fire and police departments and EMS teams have been struggling with for years. They say their radio coverage is spotty in much of the county, particularly near Wahoo, Leshara, Valparaiso and Ceresco.

At the board meeting, Freeman presented coverage maps that confirm the first responders’ frustrations. Even when connecting to the county’s radio system from outdoors – when coverage should be strongest – large areas in all four corners of the county showed coverage gaps. Connections become even worse inside buildings.

The county currently uses five radio towers, located near Prague, Ceresco, Ithaca, Cedar Bluffs and Wahoo. The towers are not connected, Freeman said.

“So, if you’ve got a person in the northwest part of the county and someone in the southeast, they cannot talk to each other,” Freeman said. “They can talk to dispatch, maybe, but they can’t talk to each other. That’s a huge issue.”

The tower sites come with a slew of other problems, too, whether it be a lack of backup power or the lack of maintenance on the towers’ amplifiers, which Freeman said are “notoriously susceptible” to lightning damage. Freeman said the Wahoo antenna is affixed to the Wahoo water tower and is suspected to be faulty.

“The Wahoo water tower should be the main tower site for the city of Wahoo,” Freeman said. “It’s not. Most of the time, (the sheriff’s office) has to use the Mead tower, even when in Wahoo.”

Another issue with the current system is its single-channel configuration, which means only one user is able to communicate over the channel at once. Freeman’s report said such a system is “very unusual.”

“In a typical system, each agency would have one or more dedicated channels to talk on,” the report reads.

The problems extend to the dispatch system as well. On the county’s dispatch computer console, dispatchers have to select between the specific tower through which they are trying to connect, creating a “cumbersome” extra step in the communication process.

Freeman’s frank conclusion? Saunders County needs a new emergency radio system, and he proposes that the board go with Motorola’s offer, which, after qualifying discounts, would end up costing close to $11 million.

That system, which would utilize the Omaha Regional Interoperability Network (ORION), would provide “vastly expanded channel capacity” and would be able to connect to other network towers outside the county, allowing for countywide portable radio coverage. Douglas, Dodge, Sarpy and Cass counties connect to the ORION network.

In the proposal, three towers used in the county’s current radio system – those in Prague, Cedar Bluffs and Ceresco – would be converted for ORION accessibility. An OPPD tower just west of the Ashland Gun Club would be tapped, as would the KZKX tower near Valparaiso. The faulty Wahoo water tower site would be replaced with a new, 300-foot tower on city-owned land near 15th and Hackberry streets. A U.S. Cellular tower northeast of town was also considered as a replacement option, but its farther distance from Wahoo and a likely lease cost made the site “less desirable,” the report said.

Using just those towers, coverage maps show spotty areas in the county’s northwest corner and along the Platte River between Yutan and Woodcliff. The ORION system can solve that problem, Freeman said, by harnessing ORION-connected towers in North Bend and Elkhorn.

Freeman said there is no additional cost for using the out-of-county towers, aside from the annual $50,000 ORION system subscription fee that would need to be budgeted each year.

Board of Supervisors Chairman David Lutton added up the yearly fees the county would pay to support an ORION system – tallying costs of software upgrades, technical support services, the annual ORION subscription and the potential need to lease the KZKX tower. Those numbers come out to nearly $360,000 per year.

“It’s not cheap,” Freeman said.

To pay for the system itself involves $4.5 million for the tower and site equipment, $5.4 million in installation costs, and an estimated $2.5 million for radio equipment at agencies throughout the county.

Freeman noted several discounts through Motorola that could bring the total cost of the project down to $10.9 million. The county could also save money, he said, by outsourcing work on the tower sites to non-Motorola contractors.

As part of Freeman Consulting’s presentation, they were asked to offer alternative radio system solutions to the county. One option would be similar to the county’s conventional 800-megahertz system, but would make use of simulcast technology to allow for more communication channels. This system, however, would need access to seven tower sites in Saunders County and would not be able to use the ORION-connected towers in Elkhorn and North Bend. Freeman said this alternative’s total cost would be similar to the proposed ORION system.

Another possibility would be to convert to the state’s VHF system, which Freeman said would be a “step backwards” from the county’s current 800-megahertz system.

Freeman concluded with his recommendation that the board should choose the ORION system, and first responders in the audience agreed. Ashland Volunteer Fire Department Captain Chad Hart said the current radio system’s unreliability isn’t safe for county residents. He said he was recently on a call on Interstate 80, and he wasn’t able to radio his team in Ashland.

“I just want you guys to understand how critical it is that we as first responders and the sheriff’s department have the ability to communicate,” Hart said to the board.

At the end of Freeman’s presentation, Board Member Tom Hrdlicka asked if the ORION system would take care of Saunders County’s problems.

Freeman responded: “Yes.”

No financing options were discussed at the meeting, though a potential bond issue has been considered at previous meetings. The county also has money allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act it can tap into. Further discussion will take place at future board meetings.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.