BENNET – The Ashland trap shooting team took part in their first regular season meet at the Izaak Walton League in Bennet on March 11. Overall, Ashland faired very well at the invite and took home several awards on both the junior and senior sides of the competition.

Taking overall first place on both the boys and girls for the juniors were Sara Thiellen and Caden Erftmier. Thiellen ended up with a score of 44 out of 50 for the females and Erftmeier shot 46 out of 60 for the males.

As a team, Callum Corr, Thiellen, Blake Smith, Caden Erftmier and Hudson Bedlan took second for the juniors with a combined score of 212 out of 250.

Finishing in first place in the senior handicaps female division was Kya Landon by shooting 43 out of 50. That was followed up by Kale Nech connecting on 45 out of 50 in senior handicaps 18-19 yards to take home a gold medal.

In senior handicaps 20-21 yards, Holden Dodson got third place by connecting on 45 out of 50 targets.

Lillee Ludow earned two separate bronze medals in both senior 16s female and senior highest overall female. Her 16s score was 43 out of 50 and in the highest overall competition, she finished with 81 out of 100 targets hit.