DONIPHAN – On April 27, 947 junior high shooters competed at the 53rd Cornhusker Trap Shoot, tying with 2015 for the highest single-season junior total in event history.
The Ashland 4-H ladies team repeated as the team champion, shooting 379 of 500.
Sara Thiellen of Ashland 4-H, the defending champion, took second place with a 93.
Hudson Bedlan of the Ashland 4-H team finished 14th with a 96.
